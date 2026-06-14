Cowboys Still Expect George Pickens at Mandatory Minicamp

George Pickens' response wasn't encouraging when asked about minicamp, but the Dallas Cowboys still expect him to attend.

It wouldn't be the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys if there wasn't at least a hint of drama. Once again, the biggest question surrounding the team is all about a contract.

That was the case in 2024 when they took their time working on extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, which resulted in a holdout from Lamb. Last season, they were unable to come to terms with Micah Parsons, eventually trading him to the Green Bay Packers. This offseason, the drama isn't as intense as the past two seasons, but there's still one lingering question hovering over one of their biggest stars.

George Pickens, who was traded to Dallas in 2025 with just one year remaining on his rookie deal, was scheduled for free agency. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Dallas wasn't ready to commit long-term, instead using the franchise tag on the explosive wideout. Pickens signed the tag, whichnext week's mandatory minicamp.

Despite this, Cowboys insider Jon Machota says the front office still expects him to be in attendance.

“They still expect him to be there for mandatory minicamp, but even like Dak was saying, when he is there, if he does show up, don’t expect him to just all the sudden be with the 1s and doing everything,". "They don’t want him to do too much and all the sudden he suffers a setback or some type of injury and then all the sudden he is going to training camp with some type of issue.

Of course, the team expecting Pickens to attend and Pickens actually attending are two different things. That said, it helps the Cowboys that Pickens and his team wereDallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin runs after making a catch as New York Giants cornerback Art Green. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images With Pickens sitting out during the team's voluntary practices, Machota said Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all got time with the first team.

He also saidDallas feels good about their depth at the position, but keeping Pickens on the field will be key to having another explosive season on that side of the ball.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top 3 Shows to Watch on Netflix This WeekendDiscover the top 3 shows to watch on Netflix this weekend, June 12-14, 2026. Outlast: The Jungle, Shrill, and America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are highly recommended for a weekend binge. Outlast: The Jungle, a popular Netflix original reality competition series, Shrill, an overlooked Hulu series starring Aidy Bryant, and America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a celebrated documentary series highlighting the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad.

Read more »

Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg Move in With Son-In-Law George MoranThe couple have moved into late daughter Tatiana Schlossberg's home to help care for the young children she left behind.

Read more »

Princes George and Louis Subtly Match Mom Princess Kate With Their Baby-Blue TiesThe royal family coordinates for Trooping the Colour

Read more »

Former 49ers, Raiders DE Aldon Smith Dead At 36Aldon Smith played for the 49ers, Raiders, Cowboys and Seahawks over his career.

Read more »