Cowboys Sign TE After Jake Ferguson Injury Sidelines Him vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys added tight end depth to the active roster while Jake Ferguson continues to deal with injuries to his knee and ankle.

Starting Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson is alsoAs a result, the Cowboys have been forced to look for some reinforcements and have turned to the practice squad to bring in a familiar face.

On Saturday, the Cowboys signed tight end James Mitchell from the practice squad to the active roster asNFL tight end James Mitchell walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Mitchell is a veteran tight end who joined the league as a fifth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

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Mitchell spent three seasons with the Lions, before signing with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old as released by the Panthers as part of the final roster cuts ahead of the 2026-27 season, before getting signed to the Cowboys practice squad a few days later. Mitchell has appeared in two gams for the Cowboys, but has yet to record a reception.

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However, he scored a touchdown after recovering a Javonte Williams fumble in the end zone in his first game with the team in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. We'll have to see what part of the gameplan Mitchell will have when he suits up on Sunday evening. Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers at AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in America's Game of the Week.

Jake Ferguson, TE - OUTJonathan Mingo, WR - OUTJonathan Bullard, DT - QuestionableJoey Porter Jr., CB - Questionable