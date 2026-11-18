The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly demoted defensive coordinator Christian Parker - but not in the way you might think.

reported on Wednesday morning. Pettine was hired by the Cowboys as a senior defensive assistant in October. Parker will remain the team's"defensive coordinator.

" This change comes in the wake of the Cowboys giving up a franchise record 584 total yards at home in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown for San Francisco, while recording four receptions for 161 yards and two scores.

Also read Jerry Jones Confirms Dallas Cowboys Actively Discussing Change to Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker

Through 10 games, the Cowboys are last in the NFL in opponent total yards and opponent rushing yards , 30th in points and 26th in opponent passing yards . Parker, who's a first-time defensive coordinator, is the Cowboys' third defensive coordinator in as many years after defensive coordinator of three years Dan Quinn left to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders in 2024; Mike Zimmer was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2024, with Matt Eberflus being the team's defensive coordinator in 2025.

Prior to joining Dallas this year, the 34-year-old Parker was the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2024-25, preceded by assistant coaching stints with the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and several positions on collegiate staffs. Pettine, a one-time NFL head coach with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15, was most recently the assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach for the Minnesota Vikings, assuming the former role from 2022-25 and the latter one additionally from 2024-25.

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Meanwhile, Pettine has three defensive coordinator stints under his belt: New York Jets , Buffalo Bills and Packers . He was also an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2002-08. Dallas is 4-6 and two games back of the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East. The Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 .

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