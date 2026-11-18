The Dallas Cowboys have stripped first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties following a high-scoring loss to the San Francisco 49ers, appointing Mike Pettine to take over that role while Parker retains his title.

The Cowboys are taking play-calling duties away from first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker after Dallas gave up three long touchdowns and the most yards at home in franchise history during a loss to San Francisco , two people with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

Parker will retain his title, but former NFL defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who joined the staff a month ago , will call the plays, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been announced. The 46-40 loss to the 49ers was far from the first meltdown on defense under the 34-year-old Parker, the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history.

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But it was the most frustrating for coach Brian Schottenheimer, who called the overall performance “unacceptable” and the tackling “atrocious. ” The San Francisco defeat was the third time in franchise history the Cowboys have scored at least 40 points and not won the game. Two have been under Schottenheimer. The other was a 40-40 tie against Green Bay in 2025, the only season for Matt Eberflus before he was fired and replaced by Parker.

Dallas plays Tennessee at home Sunday, and the Cowboys still have hopes of trying to overtake the New York Giants in the mediocre NFC East . The move comes a day after general manager Jerry Jones said on his radio show that Dallas was considering a change in Parker’s role and responsibilities. On Monday, Schottenheimer was noncommittal about any changes involving Parker.

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His strong words after the game were notable because the coach offered firm support of Parker when criticism mounted earlier in the season. The Cowboys also responded to the criticism by bringing Pettine out of retirement to serve as a senior assistant to Parker. Pettine, who was the head coach in Cleveland a decade ago, and Parker worked together in Green Bay.

The Cowboys interviewed candidates with more experience before hiring Parker away from NFC East rival Philadelphia, where he had a strong two-year run and developed a pair of All-Pro cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean as the Eagles won consecutive division titles. While Dallas has been plagued by blown assignments and communication issues in much the same way the defense was under Eberflus, two situations in particular opened up Parker to withering criticism.

The first came in Week 3 against Baltimore, when the Ravens took over with 7 seconds remaining after Dallas’ tying field goal and completed a 27-yard pass while getting the clock stopped with 1 second left to set up Tyler Loop's 56-yard winning field goal. The second was Sunday against the 49ers, when a blitz left 37-year-old edge rusher Von Miller in one-on-one coverage with speedy running back Christian McCaffrey, who ran untouched most of the 66 yards for a clinching touchdown.

McCaffrey also had a 74-yard TD to become the first running back in NFL history to score on two pass plays of at least 65 yards in the same game, and Deebo Samuel scored on a 70-yard reverse that badly fooled the Dallas defense. The Cowboys allowed 584 yards against the Niners, the third most in club history. Dallas has surrendered six plays of at least 50 yards in the past three games.

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That’s one more than Chicago, the team with the second most, has given up all season. Dallas is allowing 393.8 total yards and 154.1 yards rushing per game, both last in the NFL. The Cowboys are 30th in scoring defense, allowing 28.2 points per game. ___ See AP’s full NFL coverage here