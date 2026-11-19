Dallas Cowboys All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams couldn't hide his frustration with the team demoting defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams looks on during the game against the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Week 11 off the NFL season is set to begin on Thursday night, with the Houston Texans hosting the Indianapolis Colts in primetime.

But it's the Dallas Cowboys who are once again in the headlines afterwhich led to a whirlwind of reactions on social media and online. Former NFL head coach and senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who gave Parker his first job in the league, is taking over those duties.for the remainder of the season.

Also read Jerry Jones Confirms Dallas Cowboys Actively Discussing Change to Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker

It seems like a lot of people in the building are not happy with the move, especially some players.is among the players who spoke to the media on Wednesday evening, and it was hard for him to hide his frustrations. When asked about his thoughts on the play-calling shift and the team's defense, Williams repeated the same non-answer 12 times: “I’m gonna keep that to myself. ”Quinnen Williams gave the same answer 12 times in a row talking to reporters.

When Williams did elaborate, it was about a question regarding Pettine taking over play-calling duties. Regardless of who is calling the plays, Williams acknowledges it's up to the players to execute.

Advertisement

“Everything is on us. We’re on the field no matter what play gets called, no matter who calls it. We’ve got to execute the play," Williams said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website.

"That’s going to be around the NFL; that’s going to be youth football, college football, NFL; once the play gets called, no matter who called it, theDallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After Dallas made the desperation move to strip Parker of play-calling in his first season, when he is the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history, a first-time play-caller, and a first-time defensive coordinator, the unit better show some improvement.

It's clear Dallas wasn't ready for the growing pains that come with a coach like Parker, so the panic move needs to immediately pay off. Luckily, the Cowboys defense's next two outings are against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans and 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles.