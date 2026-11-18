Dallas is removing defensive play-calling duties from first-time coordinator Christian Parker after a 46-40 loss to San Francisco and handing them to Mike Pettine, a source says.

The Dallas Cowboys are taking defensive play-calling duties away from first-time coordinator Christian Parker and giving them to Mike Pettine, according to the Associated Press and a league source.

The change comes after Dallas allowed three long touchdowns and the most yards at home in franchise history in a 46-40 loss to San Francisco. Pettine, 60, joined the staff five weeks ago as a consultant and will call the plays. The move has not been announced by the team. Parker, 34, is the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history.

Also read Christian Parker's Job in Danger After Brian Schottenheimer Refuses To Give Vote of Confidence?

Parker Keeps Title Amidst Future Questions

He is not being fired and keeps his title, but his future with the club beyond this season is clearly in question, according to a league source. The San Francisco game was the third time in franchise history the Cowboys scored at least 40 points and did not win. Two of those games have come under coach Brian Schottenheimer. The other was a 40-40 tie against Green Bay in 2025.

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Schottenheimer called the overall performance unacceptable and the tackling atrocious. Frustrated quarterback Dak Prescott and Schottenheimer both reacted to the loss. By mid-November, the Cowboys had given up more yards than any other team, allowed 30 points three times and surrendered 46 points once. The defense also had a low point when Elijah Garcia was completely fooled on a 49ers trick play.

Another lowlight saw Parker ask 37-year-old edge linebacker Von Miller to cover Christian McCaffrey one-on-one on a pass play, which ended in a McCaffrey touchdown. Pettine brings decades of NFL experience. He was the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 2009 to 2012, when his aggressive units helped reach back-to-back AFC Championship games. He also orchestrated successful turnarounds as coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2020.

Pettine Brings Experience To Adjust Defense

He most recently worked as assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach for the Minnesota Vikings. The expectation is that Pettine will make general adjustments to the Cowboys defense. An all-out rebranding of the unit is not expected. One thing seems certain as Pettine calls the Dallas defense going forward: there will not be a moment in which he asks Miller to cover McCaffrey one-on-one.