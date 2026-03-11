Jerry Jones Says No Correlation Between Coach Pay and Winning as Cowboys Sit at 3-5

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defended not paying top dollar for coaches, claiming zero correlation between coaching salaries and winning. Dallas is 3-5 after a 33-30 loss to Arizona, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer under scrutiny.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said there is zero correlation between how much a team pays its coaches and winning, pushing back on criticism as his team sits at 3-5.

Jones made the comments Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. The Cowboys are 3-5 entering Week 9 after a 33-30 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The defeat was another fourth-quarter lead that slipped away under second-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. He is now 10-14-1 with Dallas.

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During his weekly radio appearance, Jones defended his decision not to pay top dollar for his coaching staff. He said the salary figure for a coaching staff does not correlate to winning. There is zero correlation in the NFL between how much you pay a coach or how many coaches you have as to winning, Jones said. There is no correlation.

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And that is a random sample of years and all 32 teams involved. So put that in your hopper and smoke it. It was not exactly clear what data points Jones used to reach that conclusion. The penny-pinching notion about Jones coaching hires has picked up steam as it has been noted how many coaches are paid more per year than the Cowboys coach.

Schottenheimer Earns Less Than Peer Coaches

The success of some coaches hired in the same cycle when Schottenheimer was promoted has also drawn attention. Schottenheimer is only making 4.5 million per year under his deal. That compares to roughly 12 million that Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen is making and 13 million that Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson is making. The Bears and Jaguars both reached the postseason in their first seasons under Johnson and Coen, respectively.

Both coaches won their respective division in their first year and currently have winning records this season. They are in the middle of strong starts to the 2026 season. Jones added that teams can be creative in hiring coaches. The point is that you can be pretty creative in hiring your coaches, Jones said Tuesday.

You can be creative sometimes when you do not even know you are hiring the coaches. And so I have had some good experience of hiring people who have never been in the NFL. I have had some experience of hiring young coaches, older coaches, and so, and of course, you constantly remind me, as you should, of what my record is and I understand that.

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Cowboys Outcoached By First Year Leaders

But I also know that the next you throw the pick, if you were the old California gold miner, you may hit the Comstock lode. And then it is glory hope, Jones said. The Cowboys have been outcoached in a few of their losses this season. That includes losses to first-year head coaches John Harbaugh of the New York Giants and Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens.

Cowboys fans have also had to watch former coach Mike McCarthy go to Pittsburgh and help lead the Steelers to a 6-2 start this season. No assistant coach in the NFL is facing more heat than defensive coordinator Christian Parker. He was hired after Matt Eberflus disastrous season in 2025. On Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Dallas had no plans to fire Parker to send a message, despite his defense suffering another second-half collapse on Sunday.

No Immediate Plans To Fire Parker

I do not think you fire somebody just to send a message, Stephen Jones said. If it is something there that you make a change because it will make us better in the long haul then you certainly have to take a look at it. I am into making changes when it makes you better.

Whether it is coaching or a suspect roster on defense, the results on the field have not met the expectations many around the league had for the Cowboys this season. It does not appear any major changes will happen before Dallas plays the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.