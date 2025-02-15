Cowboys Near Eagles, But Super Bowl Still a Distance Away

Michael Irvin weighs in on Dak Prescott's claim that the Cowboys are 'very close' to the Eagles, highlighting their division rivalry success but emphasizing the need to conquer the entire league for a Super Bowl run.

The 2024 NFL season proved to be a disappointing one for the Dallas Cowboys. After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury in week eight, they finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs and parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. Adding insult to injury, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys' arch-rivals, went on to win Super Bowl LIX.

Despite the setbacks, Prescott recently expressed confidence that the Cowboys are 'very close' to the Eagles in terms of competitive strength. On Wednesday's episode of 'Speak,' former Cowboys star Michael Irvin agreed with Prescott's assessment regarding their proximity to the Eagles, but he cautioned against a narrow perspective. Irvin pointed out that the Cowboys' success against division rivals, particularly the Commanders, is undeniable. Prescott boasts a 11-2 record against Washington, and his home record against the Eagles stands at 6-1. Irvin acknowledged that the Cowboys have historically performed well against the NFC East, but he emphasized the need to conquer tougher opponents beyond the division. Irvin stressed that to reach the Super Bowl, the Cowboys must overcome challenges posed by teams like the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers, who have consistently proven to be formidable foes. While acknowledging the Cowboys' strengths against divisional rivals, Irvin maintained that a Super Bowl aspirations require a broader perspective and a demonstrated ability to excel against the entire league. The disappointing 2024 season served as a stark reminder of the areas where the Cowboys need to improve, particularly on defense. The departure of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who had led a formidable defense from 2021 to 2023, significantly impacted the team's performance. Without Quinn, the defense struggled to maintain its previous form, ranking lower in key statistical categories. To address these weaknesses, the Cowboys made several coaching changes, promoting Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, appointing Klayton Adams as offensive coordinator, and hiring Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator





