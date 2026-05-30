Cowboys Must Consider Former First-Round OT With Klayton Adams Ties

The Dallas Cowboys could bolster the team's offensive line depth with one low-risk, high-reward free agent signing.

But while the team understandably focused on improving its defense, there are some remaining needs on the offensive side of the ball. Brock Hoffman reunited with former head coach Mike McCarthy on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the team has questions about former first-round pick Tyler Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele.

Steele has been solid throughout his career, but there is room for improvement, while Guyton has yet to find his stride as a pro. That's why the Cowboys should continue adding o-line depth and there is one potential target who stands out. Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams is an intriguing option for the Cowboys despite his recent injury history.

As the Cowboys have learned in recent years, you can never haave too many offensive lineman, and Williams would provide some positive depth. We have watched the Cowboys roll the dice on former first-round picks over the past few years, and Williams fits right into that mold. Williams was the No. 11 overall pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft after starring at Alabama.

Williams also has ties to the current Cowboys coaching staff, playing under offensive coordinator Klayton Adams when he was offensive line coach in Arizona, which is why Joseph Hoyt of the"How about one more Adams connection? Williams was a big free agent signing by the Cardinals in 2024, before Adams' final season in Arizona," he wrote.

"Williams had season-ending injuries in both seasons, however, and played in 15 total games. The injury history is notable, but a flier could be worth it on the former first-round pick.

" Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jonah Williams against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Throughout his career, Williams has appeared in 74 games with 74 starts, and his familiarity with Adams is an added bonus for Dallas. He brings a veteran presence to a room of younger, rising players, and some extra insurance in case the unit is bitten by the injury bug again in 2026.

We'll have to see whether the Cowboys make a move to bring in a veteran offensive lineman leading up to training camp, but it's a low-risk, high-reward move from the team that could only help moving forward.





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