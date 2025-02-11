Cowboys Linebackers Coach Scott McCurley Departs, Pittsburgh Ties Run Deep

Scott McCurley, the Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach, is leaving the team after four seasons. McCurley has strong connections to Pittsburgh, where he played football at Pitt, was born, and attended high school. His departure comes as the Cowboys' new coaching staff takes shape under Brian Schottenheimer.

Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Scott McCurley is departing the team and won't be part of the new coaching staff being assembled by Brian Schottenheimer. McCurley, who boasts strong connections to Western Pennsylvania, played football at the University of Pittsburgh, earning a degree before entering the NFL . Born in New Castle, an hour north of Pittsburgh, McCurley is also a graduate of Mohawk Area High School.

Initially a middle linebacker, McCurley served as a graduate assistant at Pitt for three seasons. His NFL journey began when Mike McCarthy, then head coach of the Green Bay Packers and a fellow Pittsburgh native, hired him. McCurley steadily climbed the coaching ranks, progressing from a quality control coach to an assistant linebackers coach before joining McCarthy in Dallas as the linebackers coach in 2020. For four years, from 2020 to 2024, McCurley was instrumental in developing players like Micah Parsons and Demarvion Overshown. Rookie linebacker Marist Liufau also emerged as a standout in 2024. The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently searching for a new inside linebackers coach following Aaron Curry's departure to take on the linebackers coach position with the New York Jets.





