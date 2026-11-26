The Rams are celebrating a 26-13 Thanksgiving Eve victory against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and everyone is joining in on the festivities. Including Dallas Cowboys le…

As Myles Garrett, Blake Corum, and Nate Landman were seen wearing turkey-inspired overcoats during their Netflix postgame interview, the trio was handed turkey drumsticks, and they included Irvin in their celebration.

Landman was initially handed a turkey leg, but dropped it, leaving the Netflix broadcast team screaming “No! ” and Irvin came in to save the day by providing Landman a new drumstick while he was wearing the turkey overcoat. With Irvin, the trio evolved into a quartet and brought the drumsticks into a circle to cheer for the celebration.

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The four of them savored the moment and bit into the turkey legs to cap off the Rams’ fifth consecutive victory, keeping their goals of reaching the playoffs alive. Rams’ Nate Landman, Blake Corum, and Myles Garrett join Michael Irvin and the Netflix broadcast crew for a turkey following Wednesday’s win over the Packers on Nov. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles.