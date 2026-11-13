Cowboys host NFC-leading 49ers, seeking elusive winning streak under Schotty

The NFC East race got tighter after the New York Giants lost on Thursday. The Cowboys are trying to clean up penalties, turnovers and get even in the win column in the division.

The NFC East race got tighter after the New York Giants lost on Thursday. The Cowboys are trying to clean up penalties, turnovers and get even in the win column in the division.

From the Patriots and Lions facing off in Munich to a heated NFC North rivalry and a battle for the AFC North lead on Sunday Night Football, here are five NFL games to watch in Week 10. Winning streaks have been elusive for the Dallas Cowboys in two seasons under coach Brian Schottenheimer, and the next attempt won’t be easy.

Also read Dallas Cowboys-49ers Opening Odds Offer Surprising Optimism For Week 10

The San Francisco 49ers bring a share of the NFL’s best record into a visit Sunday to their longtime rivals, having beaten Dallas four times in a row, the first two of those in the playoffs. The Cowboys sagged under the weight of the expectation in meetings with Arizona and Indianapolis, allowing an improbable rally in a loss to the Cardinals before overcoming an undisciplined performance to beat the Colts, who had already signaled they were sellers in the trade market.

It’s the opposite against the Niners, with talk of quarterback Brock Purdy and linebacker Fred Warner leading a blowout of Dak Prescott and a leaky defense that is at least showing signs of improvement. Another way to look at it — a team resembling a Super Bowl contender steamrolling a club possibly on its way to missing the playoffs for the third year in a row.

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“Our guys are excited about embracing the challenge,” said Schottenheimer, whose only winning streak was a three-game run last November with what ended up being a 7-9-1 team. “So our guys will be ready to do that. ”Last week: 49ers beat Raiders 38-17; Cowboys beat Colts 27-23.49ers WR Keenan Allen vs. Dallas pass defense. This is set to be a rare circumstance of a player facing the same opponent in consecutive weeks.

Allen had four catches for 26 yards for the Colts last weekend before getting traded on deadline day to San Francisco. The Niners are decimated at receiver, although Deebo Samuel could return after missing three games with a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old Allen’s best game against the Cowboys came with the Chargers in 2017 — 11 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown. Dallas had its best game of the season defending the pass last weekend, giving up 166 yards.

The 49ers seek their second 8-1 start to a season in the last 15 years. They also did it in 2019 on the way to the Super Bowl. The Cowboys are trying to win consecutive games for just the second time in two seasons under coach Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas had a three-game winning streak last November.

QB Brock Purdy threw two TD passes last week to give him 101 in 57 career games, becoming the fastest player in San Francisco history to reach that mark. Frankie Albert did it in 65 games. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is the first player in NFL history with at least 70 catches and 900 yards receiving in each of his first seven seasons. He is second to Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 904 yards.

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San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey caught his 37th TD pass last week to pass Marshall Faulk for the most by a running back in the Super Bowl era. McCaffrey also extended his record with his 18th career game with at least one touchdown run and catch. Faulk is second with 15.

Dallas RB Javonte Williams joined two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott as the only players in franchise history with 20 rushing touchdowns in their first 25 games with the club. The 49ers are the only team that hasn’t allowed a run of at least 20 yards this season. They allowed 24 yards rushing against the Raiders for their lowest total in a game in 11 years.

Dallas is averaging 159 yards per game on the ground over the past three games, about 100 more than the previous three. Dallas might be turning the corner in third-down defense, although the Cowboys are still the worst in the NFL this season, with an opponent conversion rate of 48.3% after finishing last a season ago at 47.3%. The Cowboys have held three straight opponents under 50% after four of the first six were above that mark.

San Francisco LB Fred Warner has 77 tackles and a career-high five forced fumbles this season. He is the only player since 2000 with at least 75 tackles and five forced fumbles in an eight-game span. Quinnen Williams, the NFL leader with 14 tackles for loss, is the first Dallas defensive tackle with multiple games of at least three TFLs in a season since the league began tracking the stat in 1999.