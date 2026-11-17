The Dallas Cowboys need to admit their mistake with Brian Schottenheimer and turn to the one coach who can fix their porous defense.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectOf course, the final seven games will go a long way in determining the future of the head coach position in Dallas, but right now, it seems like the smart play would be moving on.

If the Cowboys actually did that, a great replacement is available in Brian Flores. The current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator deserves another shot as a head coach and as Gilberto Manzano of SI says, "It’s become clear that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer can’t fix this defense. Sure, it’s fair to say Schottenheimer got a raw deal when owner and GM Jerry Jones traded star edge rusher Micah Parsons two weeks before his first season last year.

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But Jones isn’t going anywhere to pay for his mistake, and he’s tried to upgrade this defense, trading for Quinnen Williams and Joey Porter Jr. It also didn’t work when the team fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hired Christian Parker to replace him," Manzano wrote.

"It’s time the Cowboys move on from Schottenheimer, especially if this team has no interest in rebuilding. The richest owner in sports needs to stop being cheap when it comes to paying top coaches and hire Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to be the new head coach. He might be the only person who can drastically improve the league’s worst defense. The Cowboys aren’t going anywhere with a one-sided team, something that has been noticeable for a few years now.

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"Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Flores is widely considered one of the most creative defensive minds. He excels at disguising coverage, which keeps quarterbacks guessing. He also knows how to generate pressure, even without an elite pass-rusher.

Most importantly, he would bring a legitimate defensive identity to Dallas. The Cowboys would need to find a talented offensive coordinator, but with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and an elite offensive line, it wouldn't be hard to convince a proven play-caller to join Flores. Dallas needs to show some urgency to capitalize on the prime of Dak Prescott.

While Jerry Jones has focused on offensive coaches, it might be a better idea to add a coach like Flores, who can fix the defense, and let Dak and a creative OC handle the rest.