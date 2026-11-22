Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the goal is still playoffs or bust. The Cowboys are shaking up the defensive staff as they chase the New York Giants (5-3-1) in the NFC East.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the goal is still playoffs or bust. The Cowboys are shaking up the defensive staff as they chase the New York Giants in the NFC East.

Aug 24, 2020; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is shown Monday, August 24, 2020 during the team’s training camp in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK The Cowboys are taking play-calling duties away from first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker after Dallas gave up three long touchdowns and the most yards at home in franchise history during a loss to San Francisco.

Also read Cowboys Turn to Mike Pettine to Save Their Defense, and Potentially Brian Schottenheimer’s Job

Parker will retain his title, but former NFL defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who joined the staff a month ago, will call the plays, coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed Wednesday. Schottenheimer said he believes Parker still has a future with the organization but that he wanted to make this change in part because of Pettine’s experience. Schottenheimer said he informed the staff of the decision Tuesday and told the players Wednesday when they returned from their day off.

“I was up front and honest with them,” Schottenheimer said. “I said, like I said to you guys, that Christian Parker is a huge part of what we’re trying to build here, that he is our defensive coordinator, he is our leader, he’s not changing any of those things, but that I do feel that in the best interest of winning, that calling the game is going to help us get to where we want to get to.

Advertisement

” The 46-40 loss to the 49ers was far from the first meltdown on defense under the 34-year-old Parker, the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history. But it was the most frustrating for Schottenheimer, who called the overall performance “unacceptable” and the tackling “atrocious. ” The San Francisco defeat was the third time in franchise history the Cowboys have scored at least 40 points and not won the game. Two have been under Schottenheimer.

The other was a 40-40 tie against Green Bay in 2025, the only season for Matt Eberflus before he was fired and replaced by Parker. Dallas plays Tennessee at home Sunday, and the Cowboys still have hopes of trying to overtake the New York Giants in the mediocre NFC East.

Pettine, who turned 60 less than a month before coming out of retirement to join the Cowboys as a senior defensive assistant, was the head coach in Cleveland in 2014-15. He has been the defensive coordinator with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. He was on Minnesota’s staff when he retired after last season. Schottenheimer said it hadn’t been decided whether Pettine would be on the sideline or in the press box.

Parker was on the sideline, and Pettine has been in the press box on game day since joining the staff.

“We’re going to be doing the same things that we’ve been doing,” said defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who played for Pettine in Green Bay. “It’s not like a completely new defense. It’s no magic play call that Pettine’s going to be able to give us. It’s our job to go out there and execute the game plan whatever it is.

”The move comes a day after general manager Jerry Jones said on his radio show that Dallas was considering a change in Parker’s role and responsibilities. On Monday, Schottenheimer was noncommittal about any changes involving Parker. His strong words after the game were notable because the coach offered firm support of Parker when criticism mounted earlier in the season. The coach stood by that support after revealing the demotion.

Advertisement

“I think I made it very clear that I see his future here,” Schottenheimer said. “I see this future as our defensive coordinator. I do support him, but I do feel like based on where we stand today, that a different perspective was needed. ”The Cowboys interviewed candidates with more experience before hiring Parker away from division rival Philadelphia.

He had a strong two-year run and developed a pair of All-Pro cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean as the Eagles won consecutive division titles, the first time that’s happened in the NFC East in more than 20 years. While Dallas has been plagued by blown assignments and communication issues in much the same way the defense was under Eberflus, two situations in particular opened up Parker to withering criticism.

The first came in Week 3 against Baltimore, when the Ravens took over with 7 seconds remaining after Dallas’ tying field goal and completed a 27-yard pass while getting the clock stopped with 1 second left to set up Tyler Loop’s winning 56-yard field goal. The second was Sunday against the 49ers, when a blitz left 37-year-old edge rusher Von Miller in one-on-one coverage with speedy running back Christian McCaffrey, who ran untouched most of the 66 yards for a clinching touchdown.

McCaffrey also had a 74-yard TD to become the first running back in NFL history to score on two pass plays of at least 65 yards in the same game. Deebo Samuel scored on a 70-yard reverse that badly fooled the Dallas defense. The Cowboys allowed 584 yards against the Niners, the third most in club history. Dallas has surrendered six plays of at least 50 yards in the past three games.

That’s one more than Chicago, the team with the second most, has given up all season. Dallas is allowing 393.8 total yards and 154.1 yards rushing per game, both last in the NFL. The Cowboys are 30th in scoring defense, allowing 28.2 points per game.