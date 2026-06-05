Cowboys get encouraging update on George Pickens amid contract dispute

The Dallas Cowboys received an encouraging update regarding wide receiver George Pickens amid his ongoing contract dispute.

However, the Cowboys have elected not to negotiate a new deal with him — at least for now — and Pickens ultimately signed the $27.3 million franchise tag.

That situation often creates tension, given the lack of long-term security that comes with playing on the tag. That said, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters this week that Pickens is expected to be present for mandatory minicamp, which begins June 16. That's encouraging news for Dallas, as Pickens is expected to play a major role in the team's success this season.

“I think he's in a good spot, but, again, I know he's handling his business. I know he misses his teammates, we miss him too. You know how we feel about him. We love him.

This is just part of the business. ”That doesn't necessarily mean Pickens will be heavily involved on the field during minicamp. The Cowboys experienced a similar situation with Micah Parsons last year while he was seeking a long-term extension. Although Parsons reported to minicamp, he spent much of the time on the sidelines, which only fueled further speculation before he was eventually traded to the Green Bay Packers.

“I don't know,” Jones said. “The franchise tag has an automatic timeframe on it and all of us will — and it's my plan and our thought — that we'll all be working within the timeframe of the conditions of the franchise tag. It should play itself out is the best way for me to say it.





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