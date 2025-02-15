Cowboys Face Crucial Decision at Defensive Tackle with Osa Odighizuwa's Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a critical offseason decision regarding the future of their defensive line. Key defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and his potential departure would leave a significant void. The team's need to address the defensive tackle position is amplified by the struggles of first-round pick Mazi Smith in his rookie season.

While Dallas has several positional needs, including wide receiver, running back, and edge rusher, their defensive tackle situation might require the most immediate attention. This is because defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa , the team's standout interior defender, is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. His potential departure would leave a significant void in the Cowboys' defensive line, especially considering the struggles of 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith .

'After the season the Cowboys had, you can pick from several positions, but none is more pressing than defensive tackle,' Yousef said. 'The Cowboys have one stellar player at the position in Osa Odighizuwa, and he is a pending unrestricted free agent and arguably the top player at the position in this class.'Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images In 2024, Dallas's run defense was a major concern, ranking 29th in the league and allowing 137.1 rushing yards per game and 25 touchdowns. Odighizuwa, considered one of the top players at his position in this year's free agent class, has anchored the Cowboys' interior defense throughout the past few seasons. The Cowboys' front office must now weigh multiple options to address their defensive line concerns. These include making an aggressive push to re-sign Odighizuwa, pursuing other free agents, exploring trade possibilities, or targeting defensive tackle prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. Smith's disappointing rookie campaign has only heightened the urgency to bolster the position. The former Michigan standout has yet to make the impact the Cowboys envisioned when they selected him in the first round of the 2023 draft. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images The potential loss of Odighizuwa, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding DeMarcus Lawrence, leaves the Cowboys facing a complete overhaul of their defensive line—a daunting prospect as they prepare for the 2025 season. Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dallas Cowboys Osa Odighizuwa Free Agency Defensive Tackle Mazi Smith Run Defense

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cowboys Strongly Urged to Retain Former UCLA Bruins StarThe Dallas Cowboys are being strongly advised to re-sign former UCLA Bruins star Osa Odighizuwa in NFL free agency.

Read more »

Patriots Could Be Top Destination for Odighizuwa in Free AgencyThe New England Patriots have significant cap space and are looking to improve their roster, particularly on defense. Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron suggests that the Patriots should target defensive tackle Odighizuwa, who has been a dominant force for the Dallas Cowboys.

Read more »

ResMed Stock Soars on Potential OSA Surge Fueled by GLP-1 and WearablesBank of America analyst Lyanne Harrison reports a 36% increase in potential OSA patients, driven by weight loss drugs and wearables. This trend, coupled with GLP-1 drug use reducing CPAP reliance, presents both challenges and opportunities for ResMed.

Read more »

Cowboys to Interview Brian Schottenheimer for Head Coach PositionThe Dallas Cowboys are set to interview Brian Schottenheimer, their offensive coordinator, for the head coaching job vacated by Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer would be the first internal candidate interviewed, following three external candidates: Kellen Moore, Robert Saleh, and Leslie Frazier.

Read more »

Dallas Cowboys interview Leslie Frazier for head coaching jobThe Dallas Cowboys said they have completed an interview with Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

Read more »

Cowboys interviewing OC Brian Schottenheimer for HC job on TuesdayThe Cowboys have completed interviews with three former head coaches since parting ways with Mike McCarthy.

Read more »