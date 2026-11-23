The Tennessee Titans losing 51-30 to the Dallas Cowboys came as a mild surprise. Nothing about the way the game went down, play-to-play, wasn't all that shockin

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh walks off the field after the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcame as a mild surprise. Nothing about the way the game went down, play-to-play, wasn't all that shocking. Cam Ward and the offense slowly came on, scoring 23+ in their fifth straight game - the first time Tennessee has done that since 2021. Robert Saleh's defense, on the other hand, continued their recent miserable stretch by allowing 40+ points for the third straight game.

Also read Dallas Cowboys React to Backfield Injuries by Re-signing Jashaun Corbin Ahead of Titans Matchup

The defense is the main topic at hand in this post-game autopsy of sorts; therein is this team's current, overarching problem. This problem is at its worst when guys are missing time; CB Cor'Dale Flott leaving in Week 11 with a neck injury meant reserve Micah Robinson had to step up in his place against a free-firing Cowboys offense.

Jeffery Simmons being traded resulted in waiver-wire add DT Jonah Laulu and DT Timmy Horne, who was cut and re-added for Laulu, getting quality minutes in his place. The Titans marched into AT&T Stadium with second-string guys, in some cases at best, and got slammed.

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Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh looks at defensive tackle Timmy Horne as he walks off the field against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Saleh, both due to nagging injuries and deadline trades, just doesn't have a group that can consistently battle with the best of them... or really even those in the middle of the pack.

The good news, however? Trading Simmons, as well as S Amani Hooker, cut Saleh's defense off at the knees. Tennessee's offense is the opposite; that unit is thriving, even after being forced to startThe few pieces that are working in Saleh's defense are more aligned with a younger, yet proven vision for this roster.

Anthony Hill Jr. has developed into a resident starter in his first season, and leads the Hill's fellow LB, Cedric Gray, just worked his way back into a starting role in Week 11 alongside the rookie. Gray had his first interception the week prior, helping tip him over the edge into the leading role he had last season. It's not necessarily about age, as both Robinson and Horne fit the youthful demographic.

Rather, it's about well-selected talent that specifically thrives in Saleh's system. With two first and second-round picks this year, Tennessee has a golden opportunity to right the ship in year two. The only catch is, that means enduring the between-stages product that's taking the field right now. It will get better eventually, Titans fans, but don't count on it anytime soon.

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Lane covers the Tennessee Titans, where he brings an evolving team's journey to fans on a daily basis. A longtime sports fanatic and recent baby blue jersey aficionado.