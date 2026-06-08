Cowboys Draft Day Haul Praised Among Top Offseason Moves

2025 was a rough season to be a Dallas Cowboys fan. There was plenty to be excited about when it came to their offense, thanks to players such as Dak Prescott,

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the 11th pick during the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesThere was plenty to be excited about when it came to their offense, thanks to players such as Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams,hired first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker .

He brings a fresh voice, but also has plenty of new weapons to work with, including rookie defensive back Caleb Downs.during rookie minicamp and OTAs. Despite not taking a snap in the NFL yet, Downs is expected to make a huge difference for the Dallas defense. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images.

Moton said Downs was the No. 1 overall prospect according to the Bleacher Report scouting department, and put him in the category of rookies who will make an immediate and significant impact.

"Bleacher Report's scouting department ranked Caleb Downs as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class. Likely because he plays a non-premium position, the Ohio State product fell out of the top 10, and the Dallas Cowboys moved up one spot for the two-time unanimous All-American," Moton wrote.

"Dallas had to revamp its defense, which gave up the most points and second-most yards last year. Downs has the intangibles and versatility to reform one of the league's worst defensive units.

" The secondary had multiple issues in 2025, but communication was among the most concerning. Even in their Week 18 finale, there seemed to be confusion when players were lining up. That led to multiple plays with busted coverage. Downs, who is expected to spend most of his time in the slot, is known as a great communicator and extension of the coaching staff.

That's why his addition will not only help due to his talent, but he should help keep the secondary on the same page as well.





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