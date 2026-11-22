The Dallas Cowboys defense delivered a strong performance in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, limiting points despite late lapses and key penalties that allowed the opponent to score.

The Dallas Cowboys defense displayed marked improvement in its first game under the guidance of senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, securing a Week 11 victory over the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. This win marked the third time in four games the unit held its opponent under 30 points, offering a stark contrast to previous struggles where they surrendered significantly higher scores. The performance suggested a potential tactical shift under Pettine, although the coaching staff and observers remain cautious about declaring a complete turnaround.

The Cowboys' defense executed some of their best football of the season during the opening two quarters, effectively stifling the Titans' offense. Tennessee managed only three field goals in that span and could not generate any sustained momentum. The defense held firm through three quarters, allowing just nine points total to the visitors, which served as a highly encouraging metric for a unit that has struggled to find consistency throughout the 2026 campaign.

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The only blemish on an otherwise solid first half and third quarter occurred in the final moments of regulation. The last of the Titans' three touchdowns came in garbage time after Dallas emptied its bench. Quarterback Cam Ward found wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a 12-yard strike with just 31 seconds remaining, but this score did little to diminish the overall positive impression left by the starters' dominant performance over the preceding forty-five minutes.

However, the third quarter exposed lingering vulnerabilities that require immediate attention. This was by far the defense's worst period, as they allowed two touchdowns that were heavily influenced by specific mistakes. The first score resulted from a brutal 38-yard pass interference penalty called on rookie defensive back Caleb Downs against wide receiver Carnell Tate. This penalty placed the Titans at the one-yard line, leading directly to a touchdown on the next play.

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A second, freak 58-yard touchdown further damaged the defense's standing late in the quarter. The Cowboys failed to properly down Tate after a catch, with cornerback Cobie Durant making contact after Tate had already stood up. Tate then broke free and scored, a play that would have been avoided with proper technique. Without these two critical errors, the Cowboys likely would have held the Titans to just 16 points or fewer, significantly altering the narrative of the defensive performance.

Statistical analysis reveals significant progress in specific areas, particularly on third downs and in the red zone. The Titans converted only 3-of-10 third-down attempts, a 30% success rate. This is a massive improvement from the first ten games, where Dallas allowed opponents to succeed on 48.84% of third downs, ranking as the worst mark in the NFL. Additionally, the defense limited the Titans to a 40% red-zone success rate, which is over 27% lower than their average over the season's opening ten games.

The pass rush also showed renewed energy, notching five sacks in what was arguably the best showing from the defensive line all season. Despite these positives, the run defense remains a glaring issue. The Titans rushed for 126 yards at an average of 4.5 yards per carry, maintaining the status quo for a Cowboys run defense that has been described as putrid throughout the year. This struggle persisted even though Tennessee trailed for the entire game.

Opposing quarterback Cam Ward completed 21-of-30 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on paper. However, much of this production came in garbage time or was aided by the defensive lapses mentioned earlier. While Ward had a good statistical day, the Cowboys' defense was not solely responsible for allowing these numbers, and the overall efficiency was misleading when accounting for the quality of opposition and game context.

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine face the challenge of maintaining this focus against more competitive opponents. The positive takeaway is that the Titans had been playing better offense recently, so a solid showing against them is notable. Yet, calling this performance a definitive fix would be premature. It is more accurate to describe the Week 11 effort as a baby step in the right direction rather than a solution.

Skepticism remains high among analysts and fans regarding the long-term viability of this defensive improvement. The team still needs to demonstrate the ability to play a full 60 minutes without the catastrophic lapses seen in the third quarter. Until Dallas can replicate this level of play against a top-tier offense, the belief that Pettine will fully resolve the unit's issues remains extremely limited. The progress is real, but it is not yet conclusive.