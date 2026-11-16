Cowboys defense collapses as 49ers explode for 584 yards in loss to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a lopsided defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, surrendering a season-high 584 offensive yards and 102 points over their last three games. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer heavily criticized the defense's tackling and coordination, while defensive coordinator Mike Jones defended the young staff despite the team falling to a 4-6 record.

"He’s a young coach. It’s his first year of coordinating and basically calling the plays," Jones told reporters.

"I’ve been with teams that had some pretty good coordinators on defense that ended up winning Super Bowls. "The 49ers piled up 584 yards of offense, the most allowed by any team in a game this season and the most Dallas has ever surrendered at home. Christian McCaffrey sealed the win with a 66-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, just as the Cowboys got back into the game.

Also read Gerald McCoy Urges Dallas Cowboys to Stand Up to 49ers

Dallas has now allowed 102 points over its last three games. The decisive play came with veteran pass rusher Von Miller in coverage on McCaffrey, a matchup that drew plenty of criticism. Jones, though, put a positive spin on it. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was far more blunt about what went wrong.

He said the Cowboys did some good things in the first half against a very good 49ers offense, but that the defense fell apart after the break..

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"What got us in the second half was the tackling, or the lack of tackling, and you got to get guys on the ground. And yeah, they’re good players, but at the end of the day, we tackled like s--- in the second half.

" Dallas hired Parker in January after the defense struggled throughout the 2025 season, and the team invested heavily on that side of the ball in the offseason. But the results haven’t followed, and the loss dropped the Cowboys to 4-6. With seven games left and the Cowboys two games under .500, Jones’ patience with his young coordinator could run out quickly if the defense doesn’t turn things around.

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