The Dallas Cowboys beat the Tennessee Titans 51-20, improving to 5-6. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns as KaVontae Turpin and Javonte Williams scored crucially in the win.

The Dallas Cowboys secured a decisive victory over the Tennessee Titans, moving their record to 5-6 and keeping their NFC East divisional hopes alive. The team delivered a dominant performance with a final score of 51-20, demonstrating offensive efficiency that had been lacking in previous weeks. This win places Dallas within striking distance of the division lead, providing a critical boost to their playoff aspirations.

Dak Prescott Throws Four Touchdowns

Dak Prescott delivered an elite performance, completing 28 of 33 passing attempts for 325 yards and four touchdown passes. He also added a rushing touchdown, leading the Cowboys to a 51-point offensive explosion. Prescott exploited the struggling Tennessee defense throughout the game, picking it apart with precision and accuracy. His efficiency was the primary driver behind the high-scoring output in Week 11.

Also read Dak Prescott has for 5 touchdowns as Dallas Cowboys rout Tennessee Titans 51-30

CeeDee Lamb Breaks Receiving Record

CeeDee Lamb dominated the first 30 minutes with 11 receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown. He became the first Cowboys player to record 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, marking a historic milestone for the franchise. This performance stood in stark contrast to his quiet first half in the previous game, showcasing his ability to take over when needed.

Offensive Weapons Turpin and Williams Score

KaVontae Turpin provided an explosive spark after returning from injury, recording a 19-yard run and a 22-yard rushing touchdown. Javonte Williams continued his scoring streak, increasing his total to 12 touchdowns in 2026 by adding a rushing and a receiving score. Williams now has 25 touchdowns in 27 games with Dallas, establishing himself as a reliable red-zone threat.

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James Houston Sacks Cam Ward Twice

Linebacker James Houston recorded two sacks against Titans quarterback Cam Ward, proving to be the best pass-rusher off the edge for Dallas. His snap count has increased steadily, and he utilized that opportunity to disrupt the opposing backfield effectively. Houston nearly secured a third sack before a holding penalty in the secondary nullified the play, but his impact on the defense remained significant.

Defensive Issues Persist With Durant Mistake

Despite the win, the defense gave up 30 points to an offense that should have been contained more effectively. Cobie Durant was involved in a critical error when he allowed Titans receiver Carnell Tate to score a 59-yard touchdown after mistakenly believing the play was dead. This hesitation highlighted ongoing defensive vulnerabilities that must be addressed as the season progresses.