The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic late-season collapse by blowing a 21-point lead against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving, marking the largest blown lead in NFL history for the holiday. This loss exacerbates concerns about head coach Brian Schottenheimer's tenure, as the team faces the possibility of missing the postseason amid a pattern of clutch failures this season.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBut it's happened one too many times this season.

And if it wasn't already obvious before, it's now time for The Cowboys had a collapse for the ages on Thursday, as Dallas fumbled away a 21-point lead in the second half in aIt marked the largest blown lead in NFL history on Thanksgiving, and former Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton made sure every Dallas fan in AT&T Stadium felt the pain. Dallas is now in serious dangerous of missing the postseason, though it's probably for the best so that the Schottenheimer era comes to an end.

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So what went wrong? Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As long as Schottenheimer is the head coach, you can always count on the Cowboys collapsing late with the game on the line.