The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic 39-38 upset loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after squandering a 28-10 halftime lead. Joe Milton threw for 331 yards.

The Dallas Cowboys endured a humiliating defeat at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night, falling 39-38 to the Philadelphia Eagles after blowing an 18-point halftime lead. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer watched his team collapse from a commanding 28-10 advantage, marking another low point in a struggling 2026 season for the franchise.

Joe Milton Defies Expectations in Win

Philadelphia quarterback Joe Milton produced a career-defining performance to secure the victory for the depleted Eagles. Milton completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns against a Dallas defense that had shown significant vulnerabilities in recent weeks. This output stood in stark contrast to his previous appearances, where he had struggled to look like a starting-caliber quarterback.

Also read Joe Milton Responds to Dak Prescott's Troll Comment Ahead of Eagles-Cowboys

The Eagles entered the matchup with a win probability of just 2.5 percent heading into the third quarter. Despite being a severely depleted roster, the team capitalized on Dallas mistakes to stage one of the most improbable comebacks in recent NFL history. Milton sustained the drive by keeping the offense moving while the Cowboys defense struggled to contain the passing attack.

Defensive Coordinator Under Fire

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker faced intense scrutiny as the defense allowed the Eagles to mount their comeback. While Parker was previously singled out as the primary reason for the unit's struggles, this game confirmed that the issues extend beyond play-calling. The defense failed to contain Milton and allowed critical plays that shifted momentum away from Dallas.

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Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine also shared responsibilities for the scheme, but the roster simply lacked the personnel to execute effectively. The unit suffered from poor fits, lack of effort, and systemic failures that appeared unfixable regardless of the coordinator. The inability to stop the run or cover receivers led to constant scoring opportunities for Philadelphia.

Special Teams Errors Prove Costly

Special teams coach Nick Sorensen faced criticism after a blocked punt returned for a score by the Eagles. Placekicker Brandon Aubrey also missed his sixth field goal of the season, a mistake that proved fatal in a one-point game. Aubrey had previously connected on a 49-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans, but this performance highlighted ongoing inconsistency.

The blocking of the punt and the missed field goal directly contributed to the 39-38 final score. These errors compounded the defensive failures and erased any chance for Dallas to control the clock. The special teams unit failed to provide the stability needed in a high-pressure playoff-envision matchup.

Offense Goes Cold in Second Half

Dak Prescott and the offense scored 28 points in the first half but failed to respond when the defense began to break down. After a third-quarter field goal, the unit went on to produce a sequence of punts, a turnover on downs, and an interception in the fourth quarter. This stall allowed the Eagles to regain possession and eventually overtake the lead.

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Despite scoring 38 points, the offense did not put the game away when the win probability remained high. Dallas held a 98 percent win probability with 4:14 remaining in the fourth quarter according to Next Gen Stats. This marked the second time this season the team lost with a 98 percent chance to win, following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.