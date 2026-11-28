Dak Prescott throws for 291 yards but Dallas loses to Philadelphia 39-38 after a late defensive breakdown, raising questions about coaching and special teams.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating one-point defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium during Week 12 of the 2026 season, highlighting deep-seated issues within the organization. Despite holding a 98% probability of victory with just over four minutes remaining in the game, the team collapsed in epic fashion. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer called timeouts and made strategic decisions that failed to secure the win, leading to widespread criticism of his leadership and the team overall.

Prescott Throws For 291 Yards In Stunning Loss

Dak Prescott completed 19 of 28 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns, but his lone interception came on the final play of the game in a desperate attempt to score. Prescott had been playing at an elite level recently, but the offense relied heavily on the running game in the second half to run out the clock instead of putting the Eagles away. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb recorded seven catches for 134 yards, while George Pickens added five receptions for 67 yards, though he suffered an egregious drop and a loss on a first-down play.

Also read Cowboys Left Caitlin Clark Dumbfounded Amid Stunning Collapse vs. Eagles

Prescott's performance over the last four games has been among the best of his career, yet the Cowboys are only 2-2 during that span. The offensive line struggled to protect him consistently, and the decision to lean on the ground game limited the aerial attack when it was most needed to close out the game. The statistical efficiency of the passing game was high, but the situational awareness and execution in the final minutes were completely absent.

Eagles Quarterback Joe Milton Dominates Defense

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton delivered a starting-caliber performance against the Cowboys, completing 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. He managed this production while facing significant pressure, being hit 26 times and sacked five times by the Dallas defense. Milton's ability to withstand the pass rush and still connect on deep throws exposed critical vulnerabilities in the Cowboys' secondary and defensive scheme.

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Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the primary target for Milton, accumulating 200 receiving yards and scoring two long touchdowns of 50 and 45 yards. The Cowboys failed to contain Smith, who was the sole receiver they needed to stop to have a chance at winning. The defensive unit allowed Milton to dissect the field with ease, proving that the new defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine, has not yet resolved the structural issues that plagued the team.

Special Teams and Coaching Decisions Cost the Game

Special teams played a decisive role in the loss, with kicker Brandon Aubrey missing a routine 40-yard field goal that would have likely sealed the victory. The Cowboys also suffered a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown, further eroding their lead and momentum. These errors, combined with poor coaching calls, contributed to the team blowing a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.

Running back Javonte Williams rushed for over 100 yards and scored twice, but the offense averaged only 4.1 yards per carry as a team. Williams himself averaged 3.4 yards per carry, continuing a trend of inefficiency in the running game. Dak Prescott added a rushing touchdown, and Jashaun Corbin averaged slightly over four yards per carry, but the lack of explosive plays allowed the Eagles to stay competitive throughout the contest.

Defensive Struggles Persist Despite New Leadership

The Cowboys' defense allowed 39 points to an Eagles offense that had been struggling prior to this matchup. This high score indicates that the installation of new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has not yielded the desired improvements. The defense also failed to stop the Eagles' rushing attack, with Saquon Barkley limited to seven yards on five carries before exiting with an injury, and Will Shipley averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

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Christian Parker was not the only issue on the defensive side of the ball, as the entire unit showed inconsistencies in coverage and run defense. The inability to stop DeVonta Smith in critical moments and the allowance of significant passing yards to Joe Milton highlight the need for immediate adjustments. The Cowboys now face a difficult road ahead as they attempt to rectify these systemic failures in the remainder of the 2026 season.