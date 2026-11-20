Christian Parker considered walking away from the Dallas Cowboys after losing play-calling duties to Mike Pettine, but said he chose to stay.

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Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if this will help the Cowboys defense, and if Patrick Mahomes can make a push for MVP against the Arizona Cardinals.was about to put on his cowboy hat and ride off into the not-so-sunny sunset and head out of Dallas.stripped play-calling duties from the beleaguered defensive coordinator on Wednesday after Parker's defense got gashed for 584 yards in the team's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Mike Pettine will now call the defensive plays.

Parker said there was consideration of him stepping away from his role and the team following his demotion, but he decided to stay. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker walks to the locker room after a loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. , on Sept. 13, 2026.

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"I think, you know, initially it's going to sting, right? Initially in your mind, you're thinking about all the things and in my opinion, that would have been running from it. At the end of the day, I got a job to do and my job is to be the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys," Parker told reporters on Thursday. When asked about his future with the club, he responded,"We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.

" The 34-year-old is the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history and acknowledged the harsh reality of being demoted. "Not an ideal situation for me personally," Parker said. "But it’s what’s best for the team at this current point. "Assistant head coach/outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Parker said he has told players a lot about having a reduced role, and it would be hypocritical of him not to put the team first when the same was asked of him.

"I’ve had conversations with players a million times where you ask them to take a reduced role, they might lose their starting job or whatever," Parker said. "And the communication and the expectation for them is always to continue business as usual and then put the team first. So it would be very hypocritical of me to explain that to different players over the course of my career and not take that advice myself.

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" Parker's unit has struggled mightily this season. They have allowed 28.2 points per game and 393.8 yards per game , yielding 239.7 passing yards per game and 154.1 yards per game . They also don't force turnovers, as their 0.8 takeaways a game are 30th in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker watches play during an NFL game against the Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 20, 2026. The rest of the NFC East has been ravaged by injuries and underperformance, yet the Cowboys, despite remaining largely healthy, have been unable to take advantage. Thehave lost seven games in a row, and Jalen Hurts is out for the season because of blood clots.

The Washington Commanders lost Jayden Daniels for some time, among other key contributors for the season. Yet the Cowboys are 4-6 because of their woeful defense. Parker will hope to see the unit improve with Pettine play-calling.