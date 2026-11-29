Rivalry Week delivered upsets and fights as Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Abby Summers returned to The Shoe to watch Ohio State roll past Michigan.

The Rock hints his in-ring career is over with intriguing appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames CM Punk, Seth Rollins consumes Team USA as Penta's heroics delivers Mexico win at Survivor Series: WarGamesAuburn ends Alabama’s 91-game streak and leaves the Crimson Tide begging for a CFP bid, as Big Ten goes crazy Washington stuns Oregon in double-overtime instant classic, knocks rival out of Big Ten title game and CFPMelee breaks out on the field after Penn State pulls off massive comeback over Maryland WWE star Charlotte Flair emerges as MVP of Women's WarGames match after high-risk moonsault in team's winWake Forest all but secures College Football Playoff berth with win over Duke, sets up ACC clash with Miami UCLA had the College Football Playoff in sight.

USC made sure the Bruins felt every bit of the collapse Clemson, South Carolina get into benches clearing brawl and every single player is assessed a penalty WWE pays tribute to Bronson Reed before Survivor Series: WarGames as new details emerge about his deathRyan Day drops hammer on Michigan with epic NSFW postgame interview after Ohio State's historic rout LSU beats Arkansas to secure The Boot, giving Lane Kiffin a rare good feeling in otherwise disastrous season 49ers' Brock Purdy attacked by LGBTQ activists for supporting Christian organization feeding starving childrenKaylee McGhee White: These are the most insufferable people aliveRivalry Week had it all, including a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader returning to The Shoe for a big game Not every college football team in 2026 is built to go on the road during Rivalry Week and erase a 23-3 halftime lead like Some teams aren’t even built to go on the road and score a single point.

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I'm talking, of course, about Michigan, who lost big to Ohio State. The Wolverines were outmatched in every single aspect of this game. That goes for in the stands as well, where former Buckeyes cheerleader and current This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.