The NFL hit Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb with the biggest fine of any player for a safety violation in Week 10.

Along with another disappointing loss in a Week 10 matchup against San Francisco, Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb was also hit with a major fine for his actions during the game.

The NFL updated its accountability report on Saturday, with Lamb drawing a $23,882 fine for unnecessary roughness due to "use of the helmet.

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" It was the largest fine that any player received on the NFL's report for Week 10. Lamb's incident occurred in the second quarter of his team's 46-40 loss to the 49ers. As George Pickens was running his receiving route towards the end zone, Lamb helped out by throwing a block against 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

In the replay, Lamb used his helmet to ram into the defender from the side and got him in the chin, which warranted the hefty fine for his actions. More news: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Sends Strong Message on Daniel Jones Release Lamb told reporters earlier this week that he knew of his fine and quoted an amount of $30,000.

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"I can block, and I'm really good at doing things like that, but I get fined. So that's where I kind of retract from doing all that. And to answer your question, I got fined $30,000 in case anybody was working," Lamb said, per the Dallas Morning News.

"You know what? I guess as a receiver we can get hit but can't deliver the punch," he also said, questioning the fine. The closest any player came to Lamb's fine amount for Week 10 was the Washington Commanders' Frankie Luvu, whom the NFL levied a $17,911 fine against for his Week 10 "hit on the defenseless player" incident. Pickens also received an $11,941 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct due to taunting in the game's fourth quarter.

It was the first fine for either of the Cowboys' receivers this season, which has seen them struggling for wins. Lamb has 77 receptions with 976 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season. The Cowboys are currently 4-6 as they sit in second place in the NFC East behind the New York Giants . Dallas will try to pick up a much-needed win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. ET.

Tennessee has managed just one win in its first nine games. More news: Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Gets Major Offensive Boost for 49ers Clash For more about the Dallas Cowboys and NFL, visit Newsweek Sports.accountability report on Saturday, with Lamb drawing a $23,882 fine for unnecessary roughness due to"use of the helmet.

" It was the largest fine that any player received on the NFL's report for Week 10. Lamb's incident occurred in the second quarter of his team's 46-40 loss to the 49ers. As George Pickens was running his receiving route towards the end zone, Lamb helped out by throwing a block against 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

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In the replay, Lamb used his helmet to ram into the defender from the side and got him in the chin, which warranted the hefty fine for his actions.

"I can block, and I'm really good at doing things like that, but I get fined. So that's where I kind of retract from doing all that. And to answer your question, I got fined $30,000 in case anybody was working," Lamb said, per the "You know what? I guess as a receiver we can get hit but can't deliver the punch," he also said, questioning the fine.

The closest any player came to Lamb's fine amount for Week 10 was the Washington Commanders' Frankie Luvu, whom the NFL levied a $17,911 fine against for his Week 10"hit on the defenseless player" incident. Pickens also received an $11,941 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct due to taunting in the game's fourth quarter. It was the first fine for either of the Cowboys' receivers this season, which has seen them struggling for wins.

Lamb has 77 receptions with 976 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season. The Cowboys are currently 4-6 as they sit in second place in the NFC East behind the New York Giants . Dallas will try to pick up a much-needed win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee has managed just one win in its first nine games.