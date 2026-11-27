The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles, surrendering a 31-10 lead. Analysis of winners and losers including CeeDee Lamb and defensive issues.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating collapse on Thanksgiving night as they surrendered a commanding 31-10 lead to the Philadelphia Eagles, dropping their record to 5-7. Joe Milton III orchestrated a stunning second-half comeback, throwing for 331 yards and three touchdowns to dismantle the Cowboys' defense in front of a stunned home crowd. The loss eliminates Dallas from realistic playoff contention and highlights severe structural weaknesses that have plagued the franchise throughout the season. This defeat extends a difficult stretch for the organization, raising urgent questions about the roster's ability to compete in a tough conference.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III proved he could handle high-pressure situations by connecting with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 64-yard touchdown strike. Milton also found rookie Makai Lemon for a score and consistently pressured the Cowboys' backline throughout the second half. The Eagles overcame a significant deficit to stun the home crowd, proving that the Cowboys' defense could not contain even a rookie quarterback on short notice. The defensive unit failed to stop the Eagles in critical moments, allowing large gains and failing to generate pressure when needed most.

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Cornerback Cobie Durant, an underrated offseason acquisition, was on the wrong side of multiple big plays despite earlier success. Durant slipped while covering DeVonta Smith and later gave up a large touchdown to Makai Lemon after recording an interception that could have ended the game. Special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen also faced heavy criticism as the unit allowed a blocked punt recovered by Kenny Moore for a touchdown and a 55-yard kickoff return that set up another quick score. Those special teams errors ultimately cost the Cowboys a game they controlled for three quarters.

Despite the team loss, individual offensive performances remained strong for Dallas. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a career-defining game, recording seven receptions for 134 yards while consistently winning one-on-one matchups against Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Running back Javonte Williams added a one-yard touchdown run, moving his season total to 13 scores. Javonte Williams now has 26 total touchdowns since joining Dallas in 2025, surpassing Ezekiel Elliott for the most by a running back in his first two seasons with the team.

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KaVontae Turpin also contributed significantly, scoring a 31-yard touchdown reception on a short pass from Dak Prescott. Turpin's score was aided by a crucial block from CeeDee Lamb, extending his scoring streak to two consecutive games. Turpin ripped off a 22-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and was back in the end zone against the Eagles. This marks the first time he has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season. His consistent production provided a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating performance from the offense.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams stood out as a primary winner, recording his ninth sack of the season. Williams stuffed Saquon Barkley for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-one and chased Joe Milton out of bounds for no gain. Williams has been on fire in recent weeks, entering this game with eight sacks, including two against the Titans. His ability to get after the quarterback and stop the run makes him a vital component of the defensive line, even as the rest of the unit struggled.

Conversely, linebacker Von Miller was a notable loser, finishing with no tackles and zero sacks. Miller failed to generate pressure on Joe Milton and has been a non-factor this season, frustrating fans who expected veteran leadership from the pass-rushing department. He was on the field quite a bit but was unable to bring Milton down, often standing idle while the quarterback evaded the rush. His performance underscores the deep issues in the Cowboys' defensive front seven.

Place kicker Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal that could have put the game away, marking his sixth miss of the season. All Dallas needed was that single kick to maintain their lead, but Aubrey was wide on the late attempt. That miss proved more painful than any other error, as it kept the Eagles within striking distance during the final minutes. The kicking struggle added to the mounting frustrations for head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who faced criticism for multiple sideline blunders.

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Schottenheimer called the most predictable play ever on fourth-and-one with less than a minute remaining, allowing the Eagles to sack Prescott and get the ball near midfield. The Eagles' game-winning drive was just 11 yards, which means the Cowboys likely win if Schottenheimer makes the smart call and punts. He did not, and his 5-7 record makes it hard to understand how he still holds his job at this point. The combination of coaching errors and defensive frailties ultimately doomed the team.

With this one in the books, the Cowboys face a tough schedule which is why analysts recently said this week could be the final win Dallas gets to enjoy this year. Chris Canty noted that the team's playoff hopes are effectively over, and the pain might not get any easier. The organization must now focus on evaluating young talent and addressing roster deficiencies during the remainder of the season. The loss to the Eagles serves as a stark reminder of the highs and lows that define a chaotic NFL campaign.