Screencaps, 'America's Best Daily Column,' shares a viral Texas bar fight video as Cowboys and 49ers fans threw fists while Hank Williams Jr. blasted.

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Also read How To Bet Today's Best Games: 49ers-Cowboys, Steelers-Bengals, More — Nov. 15

,"America's Best Daily Column," as named by the readers. Screencaps, which publishes seven-days-a-week, is a mix of sports, pop culture, and emails from sane readers from around the world. This column isn't for the coastal elites. Give us a week to steal your heart.

Our track record is pretty good. Let's have some fun. Just when I was starting to think the purple-haired LIBS had taken full control of Texas, this video comes along to snap me out of it I keep hearing that Texas is losing that true Texan spirit that it had before early November when the LIBS took control of the state.

I was starting to worry that the old Texas where an a-- kickin' could happen at any moment had been replaced by Californian LIBS holding peace rallies outside Whole Foods stores. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

A general view of AT&T Stadium before a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 15, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. That was put to rest this morning when I came across this classic Texan moment from Sunday when 49ers and Cowboys fans decided to throw FISTS! while Hank Williams Jr.'s classic"Family Tradition" pumped through the bar speakers..

Look at the fight from Cowboys fans. Meanwhile, the team they root for was busy giving up an astounding 584 yards to the 49ers. These are some truly trying times in the great state of Texas. What's the one thing us men should own as part of a doomsday plan?

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Is it a backup power supply? You guys tell me. I ran this by the text group this morning and Diesel, who's a prepper, says it's a waterBOB to store...water. His next most important items would be a generator and solar chargers so he can scroll TikTok.

I added that last part. Huskers and Buckeyes play this Saturday. Plenty of inexpensive tickets available. I'm not sure which Huskers team will show up but I'll be there supporting the players, band members, cheer squad, support staff and not necessarily all the coaches.

But if you're in the mood for a road trip there will be beers waiting for you. Espresso imperial oatmeal stout on the left, vanilla imperial oatmeal stout on the right. Won't be shipping these due to costs way up. Good on your son finishing the half marathon.

My knees hurt reading about it. Thanks for the mention, and I’m sorry to hear you need help paying your bills. I really did hit a nerve there, huh? PS- in 2024 your site was completely glitchy, that’s why I said I would stop reading Outkick… now that Fox sucked you in, the site much runs much smoother.

I’ll keep reading and hopefully you can sock some money away and retire soon. God bless the USA! Sounds like Drew D has some anger issues..despises dog people, they are morons, they need dumb animals to be their friend. I'm sure most people would rather be around my dog than an old grump like him.

If he goes into a restaurant that accepts dogs and then complains then he is the moron and walking out without paying is theft. While I agree a high end restaurant is no place for a dog, bars and breweries are excellent places for them. I seek them out. If you don't like it then go somewhere else.

• Brad M. challenges all of us to take a closer look at how the DEI advertising world characterizes white males: We’re all sick to the back teeth of commercials for insurance and junk food. And junk food and insurance. But the worst form of advertising repetition is the casting, specifically the cliché of the male slob. He’s usually chunky.

His hair is a rat’s nest. He has 3 days’ worth of stubble. He wears a solid color t-shirt covered by a zip-up hoodie or a flannel shirt no matter what the temperature might be. He struggles to operate a computer, a phone, even a garden hose.

Miraculously his wife is The Queen Of The Universe. She’s always put together. Slim & trim, hair & makeup done, smart outfit – even a dress. She knows everything about everything – finance, cars, repairs - and delights in showing her slob partner just how slow-witted & incompetent he truly is.

Most commercials are brief so a lazy reliance on stock characters is understandable to a point but advertisers & agencies seem married – pun intended – to portraying males as slovenly idiots even though males are the primary audience during sporting events. In real life they are the sole or joint decision-makers particularly in the areas of automobiles, technology and home improvement.

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The Bud Light VP is long gone but there are many like her who have nothing but contempt for the target demographic and believe that insults will somehow boost sales. This is not a call for male sports viewers to become the latest group of self-declared victims. But it is ironic and hypocritical that the people & entities decrying stereotypes are the first to deploy those stereotypes. And God they’re boring.

Here in Colorado there are lots of restaurants allowing dogs to be on the patio with their owners. They provide bowls for water for the pets and if their owners provide part of their meal, no one complains. In Evergreen if you leave your pet in the car-even with the windows down-while you dine, the police will be called. Maybe we just like our dogs more than you do.

Under FDA rules, dogs are not allowed to eat steak, or any other food, served by their dumb owners, in restaurant dining rooms. Yes, there are restaurants who allow dogs on patios. I'm well aware. I've also posted emails from Americans who've had bad incidents with dogs on patios.

Susan's reading comprehension isn't the best. I said I don't want to be in an expensive NYC steakhouse with a dog chowing down a $60 filet served off a plate on the floor. That's completely different than a dog in Evergreen, Colorado slurping down a Christmas burrito while customers suck down fresh Subaru exhaust from the parking lot.

• Ryan in FoCo has a message for the dog owners who think they should be allowed to take their pets everywhere: I was out hunting last week with friends and family, and my 13-year-old son harvested his first mule deer buck. He’s excited, Dad’s proud, and I came home to all this dog hubbub. Naturally, I had to chime in. I have a dog.

It’s even an Australian Labradoodle, or a"designer mutt," as my redneck buddy calls it. We love the dog. The dog stays home. Somehow we all survive the separation.

My take is pretty simple: if you bring your dog, keep it from interfering with everyone else’s enjoyment. Same goes for kids. I didn’t come to this sunny patio to entertain your dog, untangle myself from its leash, or have it rummage through my wife’s purse. And just because you love your dog doesn't mean so does everyone else.

"He’s friendly! " Great. I wasn’t asking for a reference. I was asking you to get him off me.

A couple of weeks ago at a brewery, a couple showed up with two enormous dogs, easily 150 pounds apiece. One immediately started sniffing my wife’s crotch while the other puked on the patio. Dog No. 1 promptly abandoned my wife to go eat Dog No. 2’s puke. Leave the dogs home.

Everyone on that patio thanks you. Multiple readers sent in this one. I already told text group member One Leg Bell that I'd like to enter team if he would be nice enough to hold a Mowing Olympics on his nice, new, big property. Let's do it, OLB!

And one more country classic to get you fired up for a day at the job, unless you're Ben The B*tch...imagine that guy working for your company... SMHAnd that is it this morning with the sun shining bright. We're officially ready for another day of work and life unless you're Ben the B*tch. Screw that guy.