Cowboys 2025 Draft: Addressing Needs and Building for the Future

The Dallas Cowboys face crucial decisions in the 2025 NFL Draft, aiming to address key needs while building a team capable of sustained success. This article explores potential draft targets and strategies for the Cowboys, considering areas like running back, defensive line, and secondary.

The Dallas Cowboys have several needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, making the selection process a crucial one. One pressing need is at running back , with the team's leading rusher from the previous season set to enter free agency. While the Cowboys historically draft the best player available, filling this position of need will be a significant consideration.The defensive line also presents an opportunity for improvement.

While Mazi Smith showed promise in his rookie season, the Cowboys could look to bolster their edge rushing presence, especially with Micah Parsons advocating for defensive reinforcements. Prospects like Jalon Walker from Georgia, known for his pass-rushing prowess, could be attractive targets. Another area of focus could be the secondary. With a roster that boasts versatile safeties, the Cowboys might explore adding a player like Javon Bullard, a standout from Georgia who excels in coverage and can play in both the box and as a nickel. While a knee injury limited his 2024 season, Bullard's potential as a top-15 pick remains high. Furthermore, the Cowboys could target a player with offensive line experience, considering the uncertain future of their guards and tackles. Prospects like Landon Dickerson from Alabama, despite his injury concerns, could provide valuable depth and potential starting experience.The 2025 draft presents a wide array of possibilities for the Cowboys. The team's strategy will likely involve balancing their needs with the best available talent, aiming to bolster key areas while maintaining a strong foundation for future success





NFL Draft Cowboys Running Back Defensive Line Secondary Jalon Walker Mazi Smith Javon Bullard Landon Dickerson

