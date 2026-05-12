Cowboy Roofers Jailed for Exploiting Elderly in £25,000 Fraud Scheme

Two Kent roofers have been imprisoned for fraudulently overcharging elderly homeowners for unnecessary repairs, leveraging deceptive tactics to extract thousands of pounds. One victim paid £25,000, while other elderly residents fell prey to inflated invoices and manipulated transactions. Police evidence revealed recorded admissions and callous comments mocking their victims.

Two deceptive roofers, Nelson Cooper and Scott Smith, have been jailed for pursuing an extensive fraud scheme targeting elderly homeowners in Kent. Between September 2024 and January 2025, the pair, aged 39 and 33 respectively, preyed on vulnerable residents in Dover, Canterbury, Ramsgate, and Swansley, coercing them into paying for unnecessary roof and chimney repairs.

Evidence from Cooper’s seized phone revealed incriminating messages and videos, including one WhatsApp voice note where the duo boasted about their illicit earnings, singing, 'Money, oh it's Christmas money.

' Another video showed Smith, seemingly at Cooper’s instruction, lifting roof tiles on a house while Cooper remarked, 'Look, they are all the same. ' This was part of their tactic to exaggerate the need for repairs, often starting with modest quotes that ballooned to excessive amounts. On one occasion, Cooper even accompanied a victim to a bank for cash withdrawals when the individual claimed to lack sufficient funds.

The pair’s fraudulent enterprise came to light when police were alerted to their activities in Ramsgate in January 2025. During a routine check at a property, officers discovered Smith carrying out unnecessary work and learned that the elderly resident had already paid over £25,000. Smith was arrested on the spot, while Cooper, who tried to flee, was apprehended shortly after. Legal proceedings culminated in guilty pleas, leading to substantial prison sentences for both men.

At Canterbury Crown Court, Cooper received a three-year term, and Smith was handed a sentence of two years and four months. Officers recovered damning evidence from Cooper’s phone, including concealed footage of elderly victims, some visibly distressed, and communications bragging about the profitability of their scams. Messages indicated that Cooper consistently billed over £2,700 per job in Ramsgate and feverishly conducted operations in Dover.

Investigating officer Mark Collins condemned the pair, stating that their scheme had wreaked financial and emotional havoc on countless elderly victims. Cooper’s WhatsApp conversations, he noted, exposed a complete lack of remorse, with the fraudsters even mocking their victims’ plight. Collins emphasized that the meticulous investigation successfully halted their criminal activities and delivered justice for those they exploited.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant against such opportunistic frauds, advising against hasty agreements and stressing the importance of seeking independent evaluations for proposed repairs





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Fraud Elderly Exploitation Rogue Traders Roofing Scams Financial Crime

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Scam cowboys jailed for swindling elderly Kent residents out of thousands of poundsTwo cowboy roofers have been jailed after convincing thousands of elderly Kent residents that they needed chimney and roof repairs, swindling them out of thousands of pounds. The scam was so successful that the men boasted about the money they had stolen, revealing footage of them singing on a voice note and admitting their fraudulent activity.

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