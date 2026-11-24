IDW's Star Trek #2 and Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata lead the CovrPrice Top Ten list. See sales data and market trends for the week ending November 22, 2026.

Collector demand for specific comic book variants drove the CovrPrice Top Ten list for the week ending Sunday, November 22, 2026. IDW Publishing's Star Trek issue number two secured the top spot following a surge in activity on its Patrick Stewart photo cover. The release capitalized on enduring fan enthusiasm for the late actor, resulting in significant aftermarket transactions.

Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata series dominated the remainder of the top ten positions with multiple entries. These included ashcan previews, limited edition covers, and retailer incentives that commanded premium prices. The data, generated automatically from real aftermarket sales volumes and price movements, highlights a market heavily influenced by exclusive artwork and limited print runs rather than narrative content alone.

Also read New Star Trek Wireless Charger and LED Lamp Join Fametek's Top-Rated Tech Lineup

Star Trek #2 Market Surge Details

IDW Publishing's Star Trek issue number two rose to number one on the weekly list due to strong demand for its special photo cover featuring Patrick Stewart. Fans continue to seek out memorabilia related to the late actor, causing the book's value to spike immediately upon release. CovrPrice tracked a high sale of twenty dollars for a raw near-mint copy of this specific variant.

The final market value for a raw near-mint copy settled at sixteen dollars. This movement illustrates how nostalgia-driven artwork can trigger immediate buying pressure in the secondary market. The book's position at the top of the list confirms that tribute variants remain a powerful driver of collector interest and transaction volume.

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Chainkata Sales Data And Pricing

Chainkata, the latest series by acclaimed artist Daniel Warren Johnson, occupied five of the top ten spots on the CovrPrice list. The initial ashcan edition, which provided the first look at the series, recorded a high sale of three hundred dollars for a raw near-mint plus copy. Its final market value currently stands at one hundred eighty-nine dollars for the same condition.

A limited virgin foil cover restricted to four hundred forty-four copies saw a high sale of one hundred ninety-five dollars for a raw near-mint copy. The final market value for this variant is one hundred sixty-four dollars. Another retail exclusive from Felix Comic Art featuring Johnson's wraparound artwork sold for a high of three hundred five dollars in raw near-mint condition, with a final market value of two hundred seventy-three dollars.

Competing Titles And Retailer Incentives

Felix Comic Art also provided the winning formula for Chainkata issue number two, which featured work by artist Nick Dragotta. Known for Absolute Batman, Dragotta's involvement created high demand for this retailer exclusive. A raw near-mint copy reached a high sale price of two hundred dollars, settling at a final market value of one hundred fifty-seven dollars.

Davis Rider Comics issued a Chainkata issue number two exclusive that moved aggressively before its official release. CovrPrice recorded a high sale of one hundred nineteen dollars for a raw near-mint copy, with a final market value of one hundred ten dollars. These figures demonstrate that retailer exclusives tied to high-profile creative teams can sustain high values even months before publication.

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Afterlife With Archie And Inanna Market Activity

Inanna: The Name She Lost issue number one appeared on the list due to a retailer incentive cover by artist Serena Bell. The initial sale price for a raw near-mint copy hit one hundred six dollars, though the final market value dropped to twenty-nine dollars as supply caught up with demand. The book remains a hot commodity due to the acclaim surrounding Bell's artwork.

Afterlife With Archie issue number one returned to the market as the Disney+ series adaptation advanced its production timeline. Announcements regarding the new cast for the Halloween 2027 release drove renewed interest in the comic. A raw near-mint copy sold for a high of thirty-four dollars, settling at a final market value of twenty-nine dollars. SDCC previews of Legion of Super-Heroes also appeared, with a high sale of thirty-two dollars for a raw near-mint copy at a final market value of twenty-four dollars.