Coventry Cat Killer: Mass Grave of Mutilated Felines Found in Abandoned Garden

A mass grave containing the remains of approximately sixteen cats, some mutilated, was discovered in an abandoned Coventry garden by children. The find has sparked a police and RSPCA investigation and local fears of a serial animal killer.

On May 17, three children playing hide-and-seek in Coventry discovered a horrific scene in an abandoned garden: a concrete water tank containing multiple dead cats, some mutilated.

Paula Singleton, a local cat rescuer, was alerted and spent hours retrieving body parts, eventually suspecting around sixteen cats were victims. One was her own missing cat, Ginger Nut. The discovery has terrified the Canley community, with fears a serial killer may be targeting animals. Evidence such as surgical gloves suggests premeditation.

Paula, an experienced animal rescuer, is traumatized and critical of the slow official response. Police and RSPCA are now investigating, appealing for information. The property's history includes a former owner who kept piranhas in the tank, adding a layer of mystery. Residents worry about escalation to human victims, given the pattern of violence.

Paula's personal connection to the area and the animals deepens the impact, as she struggles with loss and lack of support from authorities





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Coventry Cat Killer Animal Cruelty RSPCA Canley Mass Grave Abandoned Property Mutilation

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Mass grave of dead cats discovered in Coventry gardenA mass grave of dead cats has been discovered in a garden in Coventry, England, with suspicions that a cat killer is on the loose. The remains of at least 16 felines have been found in a 20ft-long concrete water tank, with some showing signs of mutilation.

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