Courts and reality: Lessons from the ballroom and the arch
“Not a monument to Trump’s monumental ego and his fondness for the sound of ‘Arc de Trump.’”
The courts should take a lesson from the rulings about President Donald Trump’s ballroom and last week’s ruling on his memorial arch: reality deserves a place in the courtroom.
Theory is nice. Theoretically, courts defer to presidents about military matters. But buying the argument that Trump’s ballroom and the arch are about the military and not his vanity means ignoring the obvious truth. Trump began building a “big beautiful ballroom” to more grandly entertain at the White House.
He started it in defiance of a host of federal laws about building on federal property, appropriating federal money, the environment, and what can be done in our national parks. The president simply ignored those laws and got sued by a highly respected and nonpartisan organization, the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Suddenly his lawyers started playing a military march. The building was really about housing a double-secret probation underground military center.
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