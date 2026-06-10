Courtroom Outbreak in Murder Case of Ukrainian Refugee Stabbed on Charlotte Light Rail

Decarlos Brown Jr., accused of stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte light rail train, shouted at a federal judge during a hearing. Brown, ruled incompetent to stand trial, was escorted out after demanding to press charges against the FBI and questioning the judge about a letter from his mother. The judge ordered up to four months of treatment to restore competency. President Trump demanded the death penalty for Brown, citing the brutal random attack captured on video. Rep. Crenshaw blamed leftist policies for Brown's freedom given his 14 prior offenses.

Decarlos Brown Jr. , the man charged with the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train, had an outburst in a federal courtroom.

Brown, who has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, shouted at the judge during proceedings. Reports indicate he expressed a desire to press charges against the FBI and made remarks about having 'material in his body.

' He also shouted that he wanted to ask the judge whether he had reviewed the evaluation. Authorities removed him from the courtroom, but he continued to shout, including questions about whether the judge had received a specific letter from his mother. The judge ruled that Brown will not be released. Instead, he will receive medication and treatment for up to four months in an effort to restore his competency.

The court may later hold a separate hearing to determine the constitutionality of forced medication if needed. Brown faces first-degree murder charges for the August 22, 2025 attack, in which he allegedly randomly stabbed Zarutska in the throat as she rode the light rail. Surveillance footage shows Zarutska boarding the train and sitting in front of Brown, who appears to pull out a knife and stand up to attack.

Following the horrific attack, President Donald Trump called for Brown to face the death penalty, writing on Truth Social that the 'ANIMAL' who killed the 'beautiful young lady from Ukraine' should receive a quick trial and the death penalty.

'There can be no other option!!! ' Trump wrote. Brown has a lengthy criminal history including armed robbery and felony larceny. Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) criticized the justice system's 'mercy' that allowed Brown to be free, stating that such policies are 'truly cruel to the innocent Americans who just want to live their lives.

' He shared an image of the victim and Brown's 14 mugshots, emphasizing that Brown was guilty multiple times over while Zarutska was innocent





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Decarlos Brown Jr. Iryna Zarutska Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Incompetent To Stand Trial Courtroom Outburst Death Penalty Donald Trump Dan Crenshaw Ukrainian Refugee Fatal Stabbing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charlotte train stabbing suspect dodges potential death penalty for now after he's ruled incompetentDecarlos Brown Jr., accused of fatally stabbing Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light-rail train, is deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Read more »

Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on Charlotte train ruled incompetent to stand trialA federal judge ruled that Decarlos Brown Jr. cannot stand trial due to mental illness.

Read more »

Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on Charlotte train ruled incompetent to stand trialA federal judge ruled that Decarlos Brown Jr. cannot stand trial due to mental illness.

Read more »

Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on Charlotte train ruled incompetent to stand trialA federal judge ruled that Decarlos Brown Jr. cannot stand trial due to mental illness.

Read more »