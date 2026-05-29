Courtney Stodden steps out after breast reduction, critiques Spencer Pratt ahead of LA mayoral vote

The former teen bride appears in Beverly Hills with husband Jared Safier after breast reduction surgery, shares surgeon details, and declares she will not back Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Courtney Stodden made her first public appearance since undergoing breast reduction surgery on May twenty at a sunny outdoor brunch in Beverly Hills. The thirty‑one‑year‑old, once notorious as a teen bride, was seen cradling a modestly sized chest beneath a black sports bra while enjoying breakfast at Café Sheera.

Accompanying her was her husband Jared Safier, a four‑time Daytime Emmy winner and chief executive of Safier Entertainment, who gently lifted her purse and placed a kiss on her cheek. Both appeared relaxed and upbeat, suggesting the post‑operative recovery is proceeding smoothly. The procedure was performed by Dr. Stuart Linder, a sixty‑one‑year‑old plastic surgeon known for high‑profile clientele.

In a briefing to the media, Dr. Linder explained that the new implants were chosen for a narrower, tapered silhouette that maintains upper fullness and cleavage while fitting Stodden's overall body frame. He also noted that the areolas were reduced to a smaller, aesthetically pleasing size. The surgeon's comments underscore a shift in Stodden's aesthetic goals, moving away from the dramatic enhancement she pursued earlier in her career.

In 2013, at age eighteen, she received a DD‑size breast augmentation, followed by rhinoplasty in 2016, years of lip fillers that she discontinued last year, and porcelain veneers. Last September she reportedly paid twenty thousand dollars for a revision nose job, septoplasty and facial fat grafting. Beyond her physical transformation, Stodden used the occasion to voice political opinions.

In a TikTok video posted on May fourteen, she announced she will not support Spencer Pratt in the upcoming Los Angeles mayoral race, describing him as a professional grifter who exploits chaos and controversy for personal branding. She recalled receiving supportive messages from Pratt when she was sixteen or seventeen, during her controversial marriage to actor Doug Hutchison, and expressed discomfort with that early encouragement.

Stodden, a vegan originally from Washington State, concluded that such behavior mirrors the attention‑seeking tactics of certain public figures, urging voters to consider integrity over spectacle. This public appearance therefore marks both a personal health milestone and a platform for her evolving public commentary





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Courtney Stodden Breast Reduction Jared Safier Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Election

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