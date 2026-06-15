Courtney Stodden Reclaims Her Body with Breast Reduction, Nose Surgery and a Call to End Child Marriage

Courtney Stodden, 31, reveals her recent breast reduction and septoplasty, discusses the emotional impact of these procedures, and publishes an open letter condemning her former child marriage, urging legal reform.

Courtney Stodden , now 31, posted a mirror selfie on Instagram on June 11 announcing the completion of her breast reduction surgery. The caption read, Introducing the new girls, and described how the procedure, performed just two weeks earlier, had left her feeling lighter and more in control of her own body.

Stodden explained that she had undergone large breast implants at the age of 18, a decision that felt dictated by external pressures rather than personal desire. With the recent reduction, she says she finally feels that the choices she makes about her appearance are truly her own. The post was accompanied by a photo of Stodden in black lace lingerie, highlighting the physical change and the emotional relief she associates with it.

The same day, Stodden also shared an update about a recent septoplasty, a minor nasal surgery intended to resolve long‑standing breathing problems. In a separate Instagram story she revealed that the procedure included a small cosmetic revision to the external shape of her nose but emphasized that the primary motivation was health‑related.

"I can breathe so much better now, I literally can smell everything," she wrote, adding a light‑hearted comment about the importance of fresh scents for those around her. Stodden has previously discussed other facial adjustments, including lip filler, which she later had dissolved, and she has become an outspoken advocate for transparency in cosmetic procedures. She argues that celebrities should not disguise the reality of surgical enhancements behind vague health claims, especially when young fans may look up to them.

Beyond her own surgeries, Stodden used the occasion to address her tumultuous past marriage to actor Doug Hutchison. She posted an open letter on June 15 directed at her ex‑husband, recalling that she was 16 when they married and he was 51. Stodden questioned whether Hutchison ever felt remorse for a union that the law permitted but many consider morally unacceptable.

She highlighted that 33 U.S. states still allow some form of child marriage and pledged to dedicate her life to changing those statutes. The letter underscored her transformation from a teenager who believed she was part of an "extraordinary love story" to an adult reclaiming agency over her body and her narrative. By sharing both her medical journey and her personal history, Stodden hopes to encourage other survivors of early‑life exploitation to speak out and demand systemic reform





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