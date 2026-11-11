Courtney McLeod Transforms Park Avenue Armory for Salon Art + Design

Interior designer Courtney McLeod reimagined the Park Avenue Armory's foyer and galleries for the Salon Art + Design fair, attracting 3,300 guests, including celebrities and art founders. The makeover blends whimsical horticulture with contemporary sculpture.

Courtney McLeod of Right Meets Left Interior Design spent five days in November converting the Park Avenue Armory into a surreal garden for the fifteenth edition of Salon Art + Design. The intervention, which began with a champagne preview hosted by Nathalie de Gunzburg for the Dia Art Foundation, attracted roughly 3,300 guests and featured celebrities such as Drew Barrymore, Ralph Lauren and Irina Shayk.

The Foyer Becomes a Lewis Carroll Garden

In the foyer, McLeod replaced the ordinary corridor with a stylized landscape inspired by Lewis Carroll's Wonderland. The space, normally crossed in a few strides, was deliberately expanded so visitors would linger over the transformed interior. The design employed scale to turn familiar architecture into something strange and inviting.

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Art Installations Merge Humor and Craft

ABASK's presentation incorporated floral artist Hamish Powell's arrangement of 1,500 repurposed corn husks, which surrounded a set of collectible lighting fixtures. Powell also layered the husks around Jorge Suárez Kilzi's desk lamp, allowing the dry fibers to refract light into a grainy, textured glow. Helle Mardahl's hand‑blown glass mushroom added a subtly illicit allure, suggesting a toy one might have been warned against touching in a child's story.

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Legacy Artworks Recontextualized

Other installations included two Roman marble sarcophagi from the Giustiniani collection, whose sea centaurs and monsters were paired with a shell-shaped shield. The shells allude to the birth of Venus, injecting a sense of beginning into the funerary scene. The fair also displayed a quiet sarcophagus once owned by Isabella Stewart Gardner, featuring a draped figure and winged Erotes that emphasized domestic tenderness.

Future Impact and Continuing Curatorial Vision

The Armory's redesign demonstrates how environmental context can transform audience perception of art objects. By enabling visitors to physically engage with the space, the fair promotes deeper appreciation for both contemporary sculpture and historical artifacts. The Salon Art + Design event will continue to showcase innovative curatorial practices, inviting future visitors to experience art in a renewed, interactive setting.