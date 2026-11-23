Love shared Marander's GoFundMe to finance her medical bills after a four-year battle with cancer. Marander is the photographer behind Nirvana's Bleach cover.

following announcements she is entering hospice and suspending treatment for her cancer. Marander’s family launched a GoFundMe last week to finance her medical bills at her request.

As of Monday afternoon, the “In the early years, gave Kurt a home and all the space in the world to make music. She believed in him before he believed in himself,” Love wrote on Instagram.

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“The medical bills have piled up. The American medical system is broken. Give what you can. ”Marander’s husband, Matt Estrada, defended Love from comments under the post saying she should donate a large sum to the fundraiser.

“It’s not her responsibility … Technically, it’s ours,” he wrote. “ didn’t want to saddle us with these bills after she’s gone. So, if people want to chip in that’s fine. It’s nobody’s responsibility; not Courtney’s, not Dave ’s, not Krist ’s, certainly not Frances ’s , and not even yours.

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But if you chip in, we appreciate it. ”Princess of Wales Reflects on Cancer Battle in ‘Heal’ Documentary Special According to the GoFundMe, Neko Case, Girl Trouble, record executive Todd Moscowitz, and more are among the reported donors, though a series of anonymous donations ranging from $1,000 to $6,500 top the web fundraiser..

“Her family is going to be mired with massive medical bills after she passes and it would be such a kindness to take such worry of her plate in her final days. The GoFundMe is going well so let’s get her to the finish line, shall we? ”Amid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before Auction