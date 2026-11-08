Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox Reunite at Nobu Malibu Weeks After Matthew Perry Doc Release

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow enjoy dinner at Nobu in Malibu following the release of The One About Matthew Perry. The Netflix docuseries excludes the surviving Friends cast members.

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox shared a quiet evening together on Saturday night at the celebrity-favored Nobu restaurant in Malibu. The dinner marked a poignant reunion between two of the most iconic stars of the hit sitcom Friends, bringing together the enduring bond of the cast in a moment of reflection and connection.

Their gathering occurred shortly after the global release of The One About Matthew Perry on Netflix, a three-part docuseries that has sparked significant discussion among fans of the 1990s sitcom. The pair appeared to be in high spirits as they were photographed near the valet podium, waiting patiently for their transportation home after the exclusive venue.

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Kudrow, aged 63, complemented the casual yet sophisticated vibe of the evening with a brown suede jacket layered over a black top and dark trousers. She accessorized with a black shoulder bag, while Cox, 62, presented an effortlessly chic appearance in a black shirt tucked neatly into a pair of jeans. The stylish choice highlighted their timeless presence in Hollywood even years after their famous television series concluded.

The three-part docuseries, titled The One About Matthew Perry in a nod to the sitcom's signature episode titles, hit the streaming service nearly three years to the date of his death. It offers an intimate look at the life of the late actor, featuring unprecedented access from his sister, Mia Perry Bowick, who speaks for the first time about her brother's life and enduring impact.

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Notably, the five surviving Friends co-stars were not involved in the production of this new Netflix special. A source indicated that Cox, Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were contacted regarding participation but ultimately chose not to take part in the interviews. The series instead focuses on voices from other friends and colleagues who shared memories and admiration for the late star.

Kudrow previously opened up about the enduring power of the Friends franchise in an interview with The Times in April. She noted that after Perry's death, she rewatched the series and gained a deeper appreciation for its quality, recognizing the genius at work during its ten-season run from 1994 to 2004.

'I felt I did OK, but Jennifer and Courteney? Amazing,' Kudrow explained, praising her co-stars. 'David and Matt? They had me laughing so hard. And then Matthew - he was just beyond us all.' She added that she now truly appreciated how great the show was, stating that nothing like it would ever be experienced again.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, due to the acute effects of ketamine. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the cause of death was a fatal ketamine overdose after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades residence.

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The death of Perry deeply affected his former castmates, who released a joint statement expressing their devastation and describing themselves as a family. Matt LeBlanc posted a tribute on Instagram, calling Perry a brother and sharing a photo from the 2004 finale taping. He joked about the 20 dollars Perry owed him, adding, 'You're finally free. Much love... And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.'

The surviving cast reunited briefly in 2021 for an HBO Max special, reportedly earning 2.5 million dollars apiece. As the industry processes this loss, the friends continue to honor Perry's memory through their public reflections and continued appreciation of their shared history. The dinner at Nobu serves as a quiet testament to the lasting legacy of the group and the individual impact Perry had on them all.