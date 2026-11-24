Blake Courtad reveals he went on a single date with Julianne Hough after a host introduced them, calling it short-lived but fun before she moved on.

Blake Courtad has provided clarity on his brief romantic involvement with Julianne Hough, confirming that the two went on exactly one date following an introduction. The revelation emerged during a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, clarifying public speculation sparked by a social media post on Sunday, November 22, when Hough shared an image of Courtad holding her dog Sunny.

Origin of the Hough Courtad Meeting

Courtad disclosed that the encounter began when a host approached him with a specific proposition regarding Hough. The host informed him that the Dancing With the Stars presenter found him attractive and asked if he would be willing to exchange contact information. Courtad initially doubted the authenticity of the situation, suspecting it might be a prank involving Justin Timberlake or another celebrity friend, but the introduction proceeded as stated.

Also read Julianne Hough is dating hunky Peloton instructor Adrian Williams: report

The Single Date Details and Outcome

The couple met in a parking lot for a brief conversation before deciding to visit a park with Hough's dog. They subsequently went out for sushi and spent the evening together, an outing that attracted paparazzi attention. Courtad described the experience as fun and acknowledged Hough's charm, but he clarified that the relationship never progressed beyond that initial singular date. He attributed the limited duration to Hough's decision to keep things casual and brief.

Context of Hough's Previous Relationships

This potential romance occurred during a period when Hough was exploring new connections after her marriage to former National Hockey League player Brooks Laich. The pair met through Hough's costar Teddy Sears in December 2013. Us Weekly confirmed their dating status in February 2014, and the couple became engaged later that year. Their marriage lasted approximately three years before they separated, highlighting a history of high-profile relationships prior to this recent brief connection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Courtad's Reflections on the Interaction

During the November 3 broadcast of the iHeartRadio program, Courtad reflected on the encounter with regret over the lack of continuation. He explicitly stated that he felt he had blown the opportunity, noting that Hough is a great person. His admission provides a clear resolution to rumors about a longer courtship, confirming that the interaction was limited to that single evening of sushi and park time.

Hough's Career and Public Presence

Hough has maintained a prominent public presence through her extensive career in entertainment. She joined Dancing With the Stars in 2007 and won the mirrorball trophy in her first season, followed by a second consecutive championship that same year. Beyond dance, she successfully transitioned into acting and singing, further cementing her status as a multi-talented figure in the industry. The recent social media activity and podcast appearance have added new context to her personal life amidst her professional achievements.