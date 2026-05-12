Court Verdict for Barman in Tragic Road Collision involving Children

A Brazilian national has been cleared of attempted murder charges after a high-speed crash in Norfolk, though he was convicted of dangerous driving.

Tancredo Bankhardt, a forty-one-year-old barman originally from Brazil and residing in Great Yarmouth, has been acquitted of three charges of attempted murder following a high-stakes trial at Norwich Crown Court .

The legal proceedings centered on a devastating road accident that occurred on September 26 of last year along the A146 road, specifically the stretch between Loddon and Hales in Norfolk. The prosecution had argued that Bankhardt deliberately accelerated his Vauxhall Astra to speeds reaching seventy-four miles per hour, veering into the path of oncoming traffic with the intent to kill three children who were passengers in his vehicle.

However, after a two-week trial involving ten men and two women on the jury, the court found that the evidence did not sufficiently support the charge of attempted murder. Despite this acquittal, Bankhardt was found guilty of four other significant charges, including three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of dangerous driving. As the verdicts were delivered, Bankhardt was seen weeping in the glass-fronted dock, overwhelmed by the gravity of the situation.

The collision was a violent event involving multiple vehicles. Bankhardt's blue Astra crashed directly into a red Honda SUV, which was operated by Lukasz Wawrzenlzyk. The impact was so severe that Wawrzenlzyk was forced to steer into a verge and eventually ended up in a ditch, sustaining significant injuries. A black Audi A5, driven by John Huggins, was also caught up in the wreckage, resulting in chest and abdominal injuries for Huggins.

The three children inside Bankhardt's car suffered the most harrowing consequences. One child suffered a brain bleed, a collapsed lung, and a deep cut to the cheek, while another sustained a fractured leg alongside serious injuries to the head and back. A particularly damning point raised by prosecutor Stephen Rose KC was the allegation that Bankhardt had intentionally sabotaged the children's safety.

It was claimed that he had clicked the seatbelts into the buckles but then placed the children on top of the straps, ensuring they were not actually secured. This detail was presented as evidence of a calculated attempt to ensure the passengers would not survive the impact. Evidence presented during the trial painted a picture of a man in the midst of a severe emotional crisis.

Prior to the crash, Bankhardt had spent approximately two hours driving aimlessly up and down the A-road. The court heard testimony from a woman who had received disturbing messages and phone calls from the defendant, which left her feeling terrified. Some of these messages were chilling, with Bankhardt mentioning that he hoped God would not treat him badly in the afterlife and stating that he would see the recipient in the next life.

A dashcam recording further captured him telling someone that there was nothing to be done and pleading for them not to let him take the next step. This prompted the woman to contact emergency services, informing a 999 operator that Bankhardt was out of control and that she feared for his life and the lives of the children. Despite these warnings, police were unable to locate him in time to prevent the collision.

In a final call to his brother Arnaldo shortly before the impact, Bankhardt claimed he was simply driving around to clear his head. The verdict brought a mixture of relief and sadness to Bankhardt's family. His half-sister, Eliana Aureliana, who traveled from London to attend the trial, expressed her gratitude toward the jury's decision.

She maintained that her brother is a fundamentally good man who had succumbed to extreme pressure and that he never intended to cause harm to the children. Ms. Aureliana criticized the way the prosecution portrayed Bankhardt during the trial, suggesting he had been depicted as an evil person when he was actually just a human being struggling with his mental health.

She also made a poignant observation regarding the legal systems of different countries, stating that if the trial had taken place in Brazil, her brother might have been killed in prison due to the nature of the accusations. She expressed relief that the proceedings took place in the United Kingdom, where she believed he would be better protected.

While the jury did not find intent to murder, the convictions for dangerous driving highlight the recklessness of his actions, leaving a trail of trauma and physical injury for several innocent people





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