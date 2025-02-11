Court Vacates Rule Aimed at Curbing Car Dealership Deception

A federal appellate court has vacated a rule designed to increase transparency in the car-buying process and protect consumers from deceptive car dealership practices. The court ruled that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) failed to follow its own procedures during the rulemaking process. Consumer advocates argued that the rule would have saved billions of dollars and reduced the time consumers spend purchasing vehicles.

A federal appellate court recently vacated a rule that consumer advocates argued would have increased transparency in the car-buying process and saved consumers billions of dollars. The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit struck down the Combating Auto Retail Scams Trade Regulation – or CARS – rule before it could take effect. The court determined that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) failed to adhere to its own internal procedures during the rulemaking process.

The CARS rule was designed to combat two prevalent types of deceptive tactics employed by car dealerships: bait-and-switch schemes and hidden junk fees. Additionally, the rule included provisions specifically safeguarding military members and their families from dishonest dealers who falsely claimed military affiliations, along with addressing other issues unique to service members.The FTC projected in a report that the rule would have yielded annual savings of over $3.4 billion for consumers and reduced the time spent purchasing a car by 72 million hours. However, critics, including the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) and the Texas Automobile Dealers Association (TADA), contended that the FTC's research was insufficient and hastily conducted. A range of changes would have been implemented if the rule had been enacted, including a mandate for car dealers to disclose the vehicle price and all mandatory fees upfront in every advertisement, according to Erin Witte, director of Consumer Protection for the Consumer Federation of America. Witte stated that the FTC's investigation revealed widespread deception and unfair practices throughout the car-buying process, noting that the advertised price rarely reflects the final price consumers pay. She emphasized that it is common for dealerships to discourage providing price quotes over the phone, requiring customers to visit in person to discuss potential deals. Witte asserted that these tactics are intentionally employed to maximize profits from consumers and disadvantage honest car dealers. Despite the court's decision, some car dealership owners, like Tom Maoli of Celebrity Motor Car Company, expressed support for the CARS rule, believing it would have fostered greater consumer confidence in franchised dealerships. Conversely, NADA and TADA argued that the new rule would have significantly increased the time, complexity, paperwork, and costs associated with car buying and shopping for virtually every customer. They claimed it would have been a burdensome experience for both consumers and dealers. NADA stated that consumers would have spent an additional 60 to 80 minutes at the dealership for each transaction and would have faced completing at least five new, untested forms during both the shopping and purchasing processes. This, they argued, would have escalated vehicle purchase costs and resulted in an annual collective loss of $1.3 billion for consumers due to wasted time. The court, however, did not take a position for or against the rule itself. Instead, it ruled that the FTC bypassed an essential stage of the notice-and-comment process called the Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM). The agency should have initiated this initial step by formally soliciting public input on the proposed regulation concerning car dealerships and their practices.Witte countered that the FTC should have been exempt from this step due to the authority granted to them to expedite rulemaking for motor vehicle dealers. She also refuted the notion that the FTC had neglected their research, stating that the rule had been in development for a decade





