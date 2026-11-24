A federal appeals court struck down the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, ruling House proxy voting during its 2022 passage was unconstitutional.

A divided federal appeals court struck down a law requiring workplaces to provide accomodations for pregnant women, ruling that not enough House members were physically present to vote on the measure at the time of its passage.was approved as part of a spending package in December 2022.

Under COVID-era rules instituted by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , lawmakers could vote on behalf of up to 10 colleagues if they had been authorized in writing to do so. Republicans had argued that voting by proxy violated the so-called Quorum Clause of the Constitution, which states that a majority of members of the House and Senate must be in attendance to do business.

Also read Pregnant workers could lose workplace protections after appeals court strikes down law

Past attempts to challenge Pelosi’s rules had been rejected by courts on the grounds that the House could set its own rules. Advocates, legislators, and pregnant workers rally on Capitol Hill in support of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in December 2022. On Friday, a divided en banc panel of the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Texas federal judge’s 2024 ruling that blocked enforcement of the law following a challenge by state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“The Clause’s text, context, original understanding, and historical application all indicate that proxies may not be counted to establish a quorum. As the Supreme Court has held, and as Congress had previously done for over 230 years, Members must be present to satisfy the Quorum Clause,” wrote Circuit Judge Cory T. Wilson, a Trump appointee.

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“Presence-by-proxy does not suffice. An absent Member’s assignment of his or her proxy cannot render that Member present for purposes of the Quorum Clause. ”A Better Balance, an advocacy group that spearheaded the law’s passage, said in a statement Friday that the circuit court ruling would likely be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Inimai Chettiar, the group’s president, said the ruling was “legally unsound and short-sighted” and “put the health, livelihoods, and economic security of millions of American women and their families at risk. ” Advocates, legislators, and pregnant workers rally on Capitol Hill in support of The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington.

Friday’s 9-8 decision overturned a ruling last year by a three-judge panel of the same circuit court that found the law was properly passed under the chamber’s rules. In their dissent, the eight judges who would have upheld the law noted that no member of Congress objected that a quorum was lacking when the $1.7 trillion government funding bill was passed.

“The State of Texas, having accepted the vast majority of the funds that Congress appropriated to it, now contends that the portion of the bill providing protections for pregnant women and workers violates the Quorum Clause,” wrote Circuit Judge James E. Graves, an Obama appointee. The Justice Department had fought Paxton’s lawsuit, which — if successful — could open the door to legal challenges of other pandemic-era laws passed with the help of House proxy votes.