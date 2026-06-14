Court strikes down $100K H-1B visa fee, but Alaska schools still can’t count on international teachers

More than half of the districts in the state employ at least one teacher from overseas.

The Pledge of Allegiance, translated into Inupiaq, is displayed on the wall of the special education classroom in Kivalina in 2012. The school is part of the Northwest Arctic Borough School District, which had 62 international teachers during the 2025-26 school year — representing half of the district's overall teacher workforce.

Alaska school districts rely on international teachers. In some rural districts, well over half of their teaching staff is made up of hires from overseas. Whether or not districts could afford to keep these teachers in the state has been an open question for months. Districts that depend on international teachers received a potential reprieve after a federal court last week struck down the Trump administration’s proposal to charge a.

These visas bring highly skilled workers to the United States for difficult-to-fill jobs in a variety of sectors, from educators in rural Alaska to workers for some of the country’s largest tech companies. The fee increase, especially for school districts, so far has made hiring under the visa unfeasible.

Of the 574 international teachers in Alaska, 341 hold H-1B visas,Now, education leaders say the ruling may come too late to help many districts fill classrooms this fall andThe fee, imposed through an executive order, increased the cost of sponsoring an H-1B visa from roughly $5,000 to $100,000. The visa is commonly used by Alaska school districts to recruit teachers from abroad, particularly for roles in rural communities that struggle to attract enough educators.

The proposal sparked three lawsuits from 20 states, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, religious groups and labor organizations. , and that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security exceeded its authority by implementing it without congressional approval. But the Trump administration signaledLara Nations, an Anchorage immigration attorney, said it’s unclear whether the Trump administration’s appeal will be successful. She says that the fee, as it stands, is insurmountable to schools.

“We all know that Alaska is really struggling to attract quality educators,” Nations said. “Charging this fee, it’s just one more thing that makes it harder for them to provide a quality education to our students. ”More than half of the districts in the state employ at least one teacher from overseasfrom the Alaska Educator Retention and Recruitment Center. The legal back-and-forth at the federal level has left districts wondering whether hiring international teachers remains a viable option.

Last school year, 14 of the 18 teachers in the Kashunamiut School District in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region were international hires, representing nearly 78% of the district’s teaching staff. In the Bering Strait School District headquartered in Unalakleet, 86 of 134 teachers — nearly two-thirds of the workforce — were international teachers, and 72 of them held H-1B visas specifically. The Pribilof School District,Anchorage School District’s more than 2,200 teachers are on visas.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District employed one international teacher last school year, while the Juneau School District employed none. Jennifer Schmidt, director of the Alaska Educator Retention and Recruitment Center, said districts are unsure about whether to try to bring in new international hires, with the possibility of the June 8 decision being overturned.

Even under the lower fee, starting the process only for the decision to be overturned could leave school districts on the hook for thousands of dollars. The court decision arrives as districts are already facing multiple layers of uncertainty. Many districts are still waiting for final funding numbers before determining how many positions they can afford to fill.

This is due to a mix of outstanding questions on education funding from the state, including a provision in the operating budget forGov. Mike Dunleavy will also be deciding in the coming weeks whether to veto any of the Legislature’s approved education funding, adding another layer of uncertainty.

“Our school districts still don’t know what their funding looks like for next year, and so many of them are in a holding pattern, as far as hiring, because they don’t know if they’re going to have funds to hire and replace teachers,” Schmidt said. “Our school districts still don’t know what their funding looks like for next year, and so many of them are in a holding pattern, as far as hiring, because they don’t know if they’re going to have funds to hire and replace teachers,” Schmidt said.

At the same time, recruiters are trying to decide whether to resume H-1B hiring while the federal legal battle continues. Other districts have explored alternative visa pathways. Schmidt said some districts have looked at H-2 and H-3 visas — intended for temporary work and professional development, respectively — but most school districts have been largely uninterested because those programs were not designed for long-term teacher recruitment. Schools have also historically used J-1 cultural exchange visas to bring teachers to Alaska.

But Schmidt said many rural districts can no longer use the program because federal requirements make large portions of rural Alaska ineligible. Communities hosting J-1 visa holders must have amenities such as road access, hospitals and grocery stores, excluding many remote villages where teacher shortages are often most severe. Earlier this year, the Alaska Legislature unanimously passed a resolution urging the federal government to waive the $100,000 fee for public school teachers.

Murkowski’s office said she’s also pursuing an administrative fix. Her office said the senator has pressed new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to create an exemption for public school teachers. Murkowski wrote in a statement that the June 8 court ruling was “welcome relief for Alaska’s schools,” but she planned to “continue working to eliminate this fee permanently so that Alaska’s students are receiving the best education possible, regardless of the outcome of future legal challenges. ”





adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

University of Alaska staff union files unfair labor practice charge against employerThe union alleges the university violated state law on two fronts.

Read more »

Alaska trial begins for man accused of killing 21-year-old Utah wifeA jury trial began in Alaska on Wednesday for a man accused of killing his wife, who grew up in Utah.

Read more »

House passes major tax break for Alaska LNG projectThe measure now heads to the Senate, as a week remains in the special legislative session.

Read more »

Refresh Lancaster secures funding after anonymous $100K donationLancaster County's only mobile hygiene unit has secured enough funding to continue operating for at least another year.

Read more »