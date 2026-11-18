A Florida company won a $368,000 civil judgment against Orange Beach business owner John McNider earlier this year, according to court records uncovered by FOX10 Investigates.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. - A Florida company won a $368,000 civil judgment against Orange Beach business owner John McNider earlier this year, according to court records uncovered by FOX10 Investigates.

The records also show a Baldwin County judge has granted John McNider’s request to change his bond conditions so he can travel outside Alabama for business. McNider and his wife, Angel McNider, were recently indicted on financial crime charges in Baldwin County. Florida judgment According to a complaint filed in Pinellas County, Florida, in 2024, a lumber and docking supply company sued John McNider and his company, MG Marine and Sales LLC.

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The company alleged McNider failed to pay $416,000 for supplies. Court documents show a judge in May ordered McNider to pay the company $368,000, with interest at 8.25% per year. It is unclear whether any of that money has been paid. Bond conditions John McNider’s attorney filed a motion Nov. 12 asking a judge to change his bond conditions to allow him to travel outside Alabama and use a computer and cellphone for business.

The attorney said in the motion that McNider operates a construction business with projects and vendors in Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, and that out-of-state travel is necessary for his business. The motion also said McNider has substantial ties to Baldwin County, is not a flight risk and has been in contact with his attorney. Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge Byron Brackin granted the motion the following day, according to court records. Records show Angel McNider’s attorney filed a similar request.

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A judge had not ruled on her motion when FOX10 reported this update. Criminal charges and other civil judgments John and Angel McNider, who own Southern Justice Marine & Sales LLC in Orange Beach, face a combined eight counts of financial exploitation of the elderly. John McNider also faces two counts of first-degree theft of property, while Angel McNider faces one, according to court documents.

The indictment names six alleged victims and says the value involved in each exploitation count exceeds $2,500. FOX10 Investigates previously reported that two alleged victims named in the indictment won separate civil judgments against the McNiders. In complaints filed in May, the customers said they paid deposits for boatlifts that were never built and that their deposits were not returned.

On Oct. 15, a Baldwin County district court judge ordered the McNiders to pay one customer $17,477 and the other $20,252, court records show. The McNiders also face an electronic stalking charge. Court documents allege a device was placed on the property of a former Southern Justice Marine & Sales employee. Angel McNider’s attorney previously told FOX10 Investigates she had not spoken with the employee in three years.

FOX10 Investigates has reached out to the McNiders’ attorneys about the latest developments and has not heard back. The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office and Orange Beach Police Department have not commented on the allegations. According to the Alabama Attorney General’s website, John McNider is connected to eight businesses. The couple’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 20.