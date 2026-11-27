Court records describe a fatal shooting outside what witnesses say was an Airbnb in Rose Park, including Timothy DeWayne Combs’ account of the confrontation and a second man’s account of a struggle over a gun.

A deadly shooting in Salt Lake City's Rose Park neighborhood left one man dead and a neighbor calling for greater compassion this Thanksgiving. Court records describe a fatal shooting outside what witnesses say was an Airbnb in Rose Park, including Timothy DeWayne Combs’ account of the confrontation and a second man’s account of a struggle over a gun.

Combs, 26, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for murder, a first-degree felony, obstruction of justice in connection with conduct that would constitute a capital felony or first-degree felony, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and drug possession and ordered held without bail. He had been released on bail from the jail on Nov. 20 while facing prosecution in another case.

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The identity of the victim has not been released at this time as the investigation is underway. The affidavit of probable cause lists the man only by his initials, F.M. Rose Park neighbor calls for compassion after deadly shooting on Thanksgiving Eve The shooting happened at a party in the basement of what court documents say is an Airbnb at 927 West Signora Drive.