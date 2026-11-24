The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturns CAF's decision, reinstating Senegal as 2024 Africa Cup of Nations winners and voiding Morocco's awarded title.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport officially reinstated Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions on Tuesday, delivering a definitive verdict that overrides the Confederation of African Football's previous decision to strip the national team of their title.

This ruling validates Senegal's 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco in the final match played in Rabat on January 18, ending months of controversy and uncertainty surrounding the tournament's outcome. The arbitral panel unanimously determined that the referee's initial decision to resume play after a brief player walk-off contained no error of law and fell squarely within the protective scope of standard officiating authority. CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb confirmed that the panel found no legal breach in the referee's choice to continue the match, thereby restoring the original scoreline as the legitimate result of the competition. The Senegalese football federation immediately celebrated the decision, posting the message Again and Always African Champions on Instagram to signal the full return to the status quo ante. This legal victory cements Senegal's legacy as dominant forces in continental football and provides a clear resolution to one of the most complex disputes in African sporting history. The CAS panel meticulously reviewed the arguments presented by both the Moroccan and Senegalese federations, focusing heavily on the interpretation of competition regulations and the specific powers granted to match officials. Central to the legal argument was whether the referee's choice to continue the match after players left the field constituted a violation of sporting integrity or remained a technical judgment inherent to officiating. The panel concluded that the referee's decision was covered by the field of play doctrine, meaning it was a technical judgment rather than a legal breach that could warrant a forfeit. This doctrine protects officials' decisions made on the pitch from retroactive penalties unless there is a clear and undeniable error of law, a standard the CAS found was not met in this instance. Morocco's football federation had aggressively argued that the referee's decision to restart the match fell outside this protective scope, contending that the walk-off by Senegal's players was a severe breach of rules. The Senegalese team walked off for 14 minutes after a penalty was awarded against them late in regulation time, but they returned to the pitch before the match resumed. Morocco subsequently missed the spot kick, and Pape Gueye scored the winning goal in extra time, a sequence of events now legally recognized as valid under the CAS ruling. Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, which Morocco relied on to claim the forfeit, apply only when a referee calls off a match permanently, the panel said. Since the referee did not call off the match permanently but rather paused and then resumed it, these specific articles did not apply to the situation. The panel acknowledged that the referee decided under extreme tension but stated that this pressure did not justify calling his decision arbitrary or inconsistent with his duties. This distinction between a permanent abandonment and a temporary interruption is vital for future tournament organizers and referees managing volatile moments in high-stakes matches. The arbitral panel that reviewed the case was led by French sports law expert Gerald Simon, who served as the chair of the proceedings. The review process was assisted by Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich. The procedural clarity provided by this diverse legal team underscores the seriousness with which the CAS treated the unprecedented nature of the dispute. CAS said the full grounds were issued to the parties on Tuesday and that the award will be published in due course unless confidentiality is requested. The swift issuance of the grounds indicates a desire to resolve the ambiguity surrounding the title quickly, allowing the sporting calendar to proceed without further interruption. The panel also noted that the Senegal federation, coach Pape Thiaw, and certain players had already been sanctioned by CAF in separate disciplinary proceedings for their conduct during the walk-off. This separate disciplinary action means the current ruling addresses only the sporting outcome and the validity of the match result, not the conduct of the individuals involved. By reaffirming the field of play doctrine, the CAS clarifies that technical decisions made by officials, even under significant pressure, are generally immune from retroactive sporting penalties. The decision highlights the delicate balance between enforcing strict regulatory compliance and allowing referees the autonomy necessary to manage live sporting events. Fans across Senegal and the broader African continent can now view the 1-0 scoreline as the legitimate final result, validating the hard-fought victory in extra time. Star player Sadio Mane lifts the trophy with teammates in the restored narrative, completing the story of a championship won on the pitch. This clarity is expected to reduce litigation risks and provide greater stability for the administrative bodies governing African football in future tournaments. As the full award is published, it will serve as a reference point for how similar infractions or walk-offs are adjudicated in other continental and international competitions. The reinstatement marks a definitive end to a period of uncertainty that plagued African football since the final whistle blew in January. The reversal of CAF's decision restores the integrity of the tournament results and provides legal precedence for how on-pitch disruptions should be handled in future high-stakes matches. This ruling ensures that the sporting outcome reflects the actual events on the field, upheld by a rigorous legal interpretation of existing regulations. The impact extends beyond just the trophy, offering a template for resolving similar disputes in other sports where on-field decisions are challenged post-match. The unanimous nature of the panel's decision further strengthens the authority of the CAS and provides a final word on the matter. Senegal's victory is now officially recognized by the highest sporting court, closing the chapter on the dispute that threatened to overshadow the 2025 tournament. The clear demarcation of the referee's authority under the field of play doctrine will likely influence how future matches are officiated and adjudicated. This resolution allows Senegal to move forward as undisputed champions, free from the stigma of a forfeit that was never legally justified. The CAS ruling stands as a testament to the principle that on-pitch decisions, however controversial, must be respected unless they cross the line into legal error. This approach preserves the flow and integrity of the game, ensuring that referees can make difficult calls without the constant fear of retroactive punishment. For the players and fans of Senegal, this decision is a validation of their skill and determination on the field. It reaffirms that the result of the match, determined by the goals scored and the final whistle, is what matters most. The technicalities of the walk-off do not erase the achievement of winning the game in extra time. This ruling sets a precedent that will be studied by lawyers and sports administrators around the world. It clarifies the boundaries of referee authority and provides a clear framework for handling similar incidents. The CAS has effectively drawn a line in the sand regarding the field of play doctrine, making it a robust shield for officials. This protection is essential for the smooth operation of football and other sports with dynamic, fast-paced environments. The decision also serves as a reminder that legal challenges must be based on solid grounds, not just frustration with on-field outcomes. Morocco's argument, while passionate, did not withstand the scrutiny of international sports law experts. The panel's thorough analysis of the regulations and the specific circumstances of the match provided a comprehensive justification for the ruling. The reinstatement of Senegal as champions is a victory for the principle of sporting merit. It ensures that the team that performed best on the day is recognized as the winner. This outcome honors the efforts of the players, coaches, and supporters who contributed to Senegal's triumph. The CAS decision provides a sense of closure and allows the sport to focus on future competitions. It reinforces the importance of respecting the decisions of match officials unless there is a clear legal basis for overturning them. This balance is crucial for maintaining the integrity and excitement of professional sports. The ruling will likely be cited in future disputes, providing a clear guideline for arbitration panels. It establishes that the field of play doctrine is a strong and flexible principle that protects the flow of the game. This protection allows referees to make split-second decisions that are critical to the outcome of matches. The CAS has upheld the authority of the referee, ensuring that the game is played according to the rules as interpreted on the pitch. This decision is a significant moment in the history of African football, resolving a major controversy in a fair and legally sound manner. It sets a positive example for how complex sporting disputes can be resolved through due process. The reinstatement of Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions is the final word in this long-standing dispute. The title now belongs to Senegal, as it should have from the moment Pape Gueye scored the winner. The legacy of this tournament is restored, with Senegal standing tall as the true victors. This resolution brings peace of mind to the football community and allows everyone to celebrate the sporting achievement. The CAS has done its job, providing clarity and finality to a situation that had become overly complicated. The ruling is a testament to the rule of law in sports, ensuring that justice is served based on facts and regulations. It is a victory for Senegal and for the principles of fair play that underpin the beautiful game. The decision stands firm, and the title is once again rightly held by the Senegalese national team.