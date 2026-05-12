Court of Appeal Upholds Long Sentence for Man Who Murdered Estranged Wife in Plymouth

Paul Antony Butler's bid to reduce his 27-year prison sentence was dismissed after he stalked and killed university lecturer Claire Chick in a brutal attack.

The Court of Appeal has formally dismissed a legal challenge brought by Paul Antony Butler, a fifty-four-year-old man who was sentenced to twenty-seven years in prison for the brutal murder of his estranged wife.

Butler had submitted written arguments to the court claiming that his current sentence was excessively harsh, seeking a reduction in his term of imprisonment. However, a panel of three senior judges, including Judge Kristina Montgomery KC, Lord Justice Singh, and Mr Justice Picken, rejected the appeal. The judges noted that the case was characterized by numerous aggravating features that justified the original sentence.

They concluded that there were no arguable grounds to suggest that the sentencing was manifestly excessive, thereby upholding the decision made by the trial judge who described the act as sheer murderous brutality. The victim, Claire Chick, was a respected forty-eight-year-old lecturer in adult nursing at the University of Plymouth. The relationship between Chick and Butler had a volatile history that began when they became neighbours in 2021.

They entered a romantic relationship the following year and were married in 2024. However, the union quickly deteriorated, leading to a pattern of obsession, control, and extreme violence. Butler's behavior escalated into severe stalking and harassment, during which time he was arrested on three separate occasions for assault and stalking. In one particularly disturbing instance, Butler had installed a tracking device on the vehicle of Ms. Chick to monitor her movements.

Despite the victim making six separate statements to the police regarding Butler's conduct and her escalating fear, the violence continued. In her final statement to the authorities, submitted just one day before her death, she expressed a haunting certainty that Butler would kill her if immediate action was not taken, stating that she was terrified to even leave her own home. The culmination of this obsession occurred in January, when Butler learned that Ms. Chick had started a new relationship.

In a calculated act of violence, Butler donned a camouflaged hooded top and waited in ambush outside her flat in the West Hoe area of Plymouth. As she exited the building, he attacked her with a kitchen knife, stabbing her more than twenty times. The assault was witnessed by the new partner of Ms. Chick, whom Butler chased while shouting threats that he would kill him as well.

Following the murder, Butler was apprehended the next day at a hotel in Liskeard. Upon his arrest, he expressed immediate remorse and self-loathing, admitting to police that he was a monster and that he had destroyed multiple lives, including those of the victim's children and grandchildren. He stated that he had seen hell and expected to spend eternity there. Beyond the criminal actions of the perpetrator, the case has sparked a significant scandal within the Devon and Cornwall Police force.

Investigations revealed severe failures in the safeguarding and risk assessment protocols meant to protect Ms. Chick. In January of this year, more than a dozen personnel were served with notices of misconduct or gross misconduct. This group included fifteen police officers, two staff members, and one former officer. These individuals were responsible for logging critical information and making risk assessments between September 2024 and the time of the murder.

The failure of the police to act decisively on the victim's warnings has added a layer of systemic tragedy to an already horrific crime, highlighting the dangerous gaps in domestic violence protection strategies and the urgent need for better safeguarding for victims of stalking





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Domestic Homicide Court Of Appeal Stalking Police Misconduct Plymouth

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