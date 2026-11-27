The Court of Appeal ruled Touchstone Leeds discriminated against Felix Ngole by retracting a job offer due to his past religious views on homosexuality, setting a precedent for workplace rights.

The Court of Appeal has delivered a significant ruling in favor of Felix Ngole, determining that Touchstone Leeds discriminated against the devout Christian social worker by withdrawing a job offer due to his publicly expressed religious views on homosexuality.

This landmark decision overturns previous tribunal findings and establishes that past lawful expressions of religious belief cannot be grounds for rejecting a candidate, even if those beliefs conflict with an employer's diversity policies.

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Core Details Of The Ruling And Timeline

Felix Ngole was initially offered a position as a hospital discharge mental health support worker by Touchstone Leeds in 2022. However, the company retracted this offer after discovering media reports regarding a previous legal battle he was involved in. That earlier case concerned Ngole's successful challenge against the University of Sheffield, where he was expelled from his MA course in social work for social media comments made in 2015, including a statement that homosexuality is a sin.

In 2024, an employment tribunal initially ruled that Touchstone Leeds had directly discriminated against Mr. Ngole by withdrawing the initial job offer. However, the panel rejected the claim that requiring him to attend a second interview but not subsequently offering him the position was also discriminatory. This partial ruling set the stage for further legal appeals from both parties.

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In February, the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) found that the original tribunal's decision regarding the second interview and the final refusal to hire was incorrect, sending the matter back for reconsideration. Mr. Ngole launched a challenge through the Court of Appeal in September, arguing that the EAT should have recognized this as direct discrimination rather than remitting the case.

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Arguments

Touchstone Leeds argued that they declined to offer the job after the second interview due to a lack of enthusiasm for their desire to see candidates actively promote LGBTQI+ specific services. Their legal counsel, Katherine Apps KC, stated that Mr. Ngole showed resistance to attending LGBT+ awareness training and that there was a risk of complaints from service users. They claimed his views posed a significant risk to users who might find such comments upsetting and offensive.

Conversely, Bruno Quintavalle, representing Mr. Ngole, argued that requiring the second interview imposed requirements on him that were not imposed on any other candidate. He described this as a straightforward matter of direct discrimination, noting that the job description contained nothing related to LGBT issues and that Mr. Ngole had never been the subject of a formal complaint. Mr. Ngole, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, maintained that he never discriminated against anyone and that there was no evidence he would treat service users without dignity or respect.

Real-World Impact And Future Steps

By a majority ruling on Friday, the Court of Appeal upheld Mr. Ngole's challenge and dismissed Touchstone Leeds's appeal. The court also refused the company permission to take the case to the Supreme Court. Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing stated that Mr. Ngole's public manifestation of his beliefs occurred long before he applied for the job. She ruled that past lawful expressions cannot become objectionable simply because of the nature of the job applied for.

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Lord Justice Miles agreed, stating that the only tenable conclusion was that Touchstone Leeds was significantly influenced by media reporting about Mr. Ngole's views. This ruling sends the case back to the employment tribunal for reconsideration regarding the specific circumstances of the second interview and the final decision not to hire.

Following the decision, Mr. Ngole, who fled persecution in Cameroon to live in the UK, described the outcome as an important victory for his family and Christians across the country. He emphasized that disagreement is not discrimination and that holding biblical beliefs does not make someone a danger to others. When asked about seeking compensation from Touchstone Leeds, he indicated that this would be a conversation for another day, leaving the final resolution of damages to the tribunal's subsequent proceedings.